Tom Holland And Austin Butler Are Teaming Up For A Race Car Movie, And This Sounds Like A High-Octane Idea

Tom Holland and Austin Butler are two of Hollywood’s brightest young stars, and the only thing bigger than a new movie starring one of them would be a new movie starring both of them. Not only are we now on track to get just that, but the film itself sounds quite exciting, as the pair are set to star as brothers who are also race car drivers.

Amazon MGM Studios has picked up the new movie American Speed from producer Charles Roven. According to Deadline, the film is based on the story of the Whittington Brothers, three famous race car-driving brother. In the 1980s, two of them were involved in a scandal that resulted in charges of money laundering and drug smuggling as part of a scheme to finance their racing.

Dan Wiedenhaupt, who previously penned the pre-historic “Boy and his dog” movie Alpha, is writing the screenplay. This certainly sounds like a compelling premise for a movie and with the movie starring two popular young stars there will surely be a lot of interested eyes on this one.

Austin Butler And Tom Holland Are Two Stars In High Demand

Following his Oscar nomination for Elvis Austin Butler’s star has continued to rise. He’s currently slated to appear in the new films from Ari Aster and Darren Aronofsky. He’s also been rumored for roles in major tentpole releases from the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie to the live-action Hercules from Disney. Even if those rumors don’t turn out to be true, the fact that Butler is being rumored for such high-profile roles shows just where he is in the eyes of Hollywood.

Tom Holland’s career has never been stronger either. While he’s getting geared up to star in the upcoming Spider-Man 4, with Destin Daniel Cretton taking over directing duties from Jon Watts, he’s also set to star opposite Martt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s next movie. While Holland is still Spider-Man first in the eyes of pretty much everybody, he’s been able to avoid total typecasting and has found plenty of roles outside the world of superheroes.

American Speed's Theatrical Prospects

It’s too early to tell if American Speed will receive a theatrical release or if it will be directed to streaming. Another Amazon MGM/Roven collaboration, Mercy starring Chris Pratt, is set for a theatrical release next summer. Amazon made the decision to release the Dwayne Johnson Christmas movie Red One in theaters, and in the same year it declined to give the Road House remake the same treatment, which brought the studio under fire by the film’s director.

Certainly with two big stars like Butler and Holland, American Speed would be the sort of movie that demands a theatrical release. One piece of the puzzle that’s currently missing is a director, but with stars like this, there will probably be no shortage of interested parties.