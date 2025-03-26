I'm Sad Final Destination: Bloodlines' Trailer Shows One Of Tony Todd's Final Roles, But I'm Still Smiling For One Reason

Every time I see a new ad for Final Destination: Bloodlines, I find myself simultaneously excited and sad. While the 2025 movie schedule entry is the return of a horror franchise that’s become beloved for a reason, I’m reminded that Tony Todd’s death in 2024 makes this one of the final appearances we’ll see from the legendary actor. The latest look at the sixth chapter in New Line’s legacy of Rube Goldberg-style death is truly bittersweet, as our look at the return of Todd’s character William Bludworth carries a little more weight.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Tony Todd’s Final Destination Bloodlines Return Is An Appropriate Bookend

If there’s one person who has been a fixture throughout the Final Destination movies, it’s been Tony Todd. While he may have been absent from The Final Destination and only had a voice cameo in Final Destination 3, the genre legend's William Bludworth we’re discussing today is still one of the trademarks of the series.

I’d even go as far as saying that alongside his work in Clive Barker’s Candyman, Tony Todd’s most iconic role would be of the initially menacing funeral director from 2000's Final Destination (a title that stands among the best horror movies of all time). The editor who cut this trailer for Bloodlines clearly understood that, and to truly know what I’m talking about, you need to go back and watch the Final Destination trailer for comparison:

The William Bludworth we see in that first movie is way more menacing than the one we see in Final Destination Bloodlines’ trailer. For the Devon Sawa-starring thriller ensemble, we see Tony Todd send us off with a creepy, “I’ll see ya soon.” Flash forward to this new clip, and what are his final words to camera? “Good luck.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if we’ve seen Tony Todd’s final piece of dialogue in this trailer, and I can’t complain about that fact. Knowing that the veteran of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, The Rock, and a severely underrated Night of the Living Dead remake gets to send his character off with one final respectful turn is encouraging. And based on reports of what this sixth Final Destination is setting out to do, that comes with what will hopefully bea full circle moment for Death’s most reverent companion.

William Bludworth’s Backstory Is On The Table For Final Destination: Bloodlines

While you might think that William Bludworth will merely have a cameo to tie things together in Final Destination: Bloodlines, it's possible that perception is incorrect.

Per a 2023 report from Bloody-Disgusting , which announced Final Destination 6’s creative team taking its final form, we’re going to see a flashback that explains William Bludworth’s childhood connection to Death.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like many other movie fans, I share the viewpoint that Tony Todd’s omission from the 2025 Oscars In Memoriam segment was a shame. While he may mostly be known as a horror luminary, the Washington D.C. born performer has shown his acting range not only in genre fare, but also in projects outside of that wheelhouse.

At the same time, Final Destination allowed Todd to properly show off his talents. What started as a bit part capitalizing on a horror master’s rich presence has officially become something so integral to the Final Destination series that it’s a major selling point.

It’s that realization that has me particularly anticipating the May 16 release of Final Destination: Bloodlines, as this final cinematic paying of respects to Tony Todd is more fitting than any awards ceremony could offer. This may be the last time we see him on the big screen, but at least we'll see him soon.