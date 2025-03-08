Insider Opens Up About Britney Spears Biopic, And Makes Claims About Why ‘Failure Is Not An Option’

News
By
published

We're feeling stronger than yesterday about this biopic after this new report.

A screenshot of Britney Spears singing in the movie Crossroads.
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Back in August, it was reported that a Britney Spears biopic is officially in development at Universal. Attached to the film as director isWicked director Jon M. Chu, and Spears herself is apparently set to be “very involved.” Biopics can be difficult to make, especially if the subject isn’t happy with the way they're being portrayed. But, according to a new report, Spears is indeed heavily in the mix, and it would appear that the producers can't afford to get this production wrong.

Since Madonna’s self-directed biopic has been gestating for four years and is still not in production, it feels like we should hold off on hopes for a movie about Britney Spears until we see an official movie poster. However, it's been reported that the film is really moving forward and has one thing that the "Vogue" performer's didn't. An insider said this to OK Magazine:

The real story here is that, unlike the botched Madonna biopic that Universal wasted two years of work on, Britney’s movie has strong source material in the form of Britney’s 2023 book The Woman in Me.

Unlike Madonna’s long-awaited biopic, the Britney Spears movie has the singer’s memoir, The Woman In Me, to use as source material. Universal Pictures reportedly earned the rights to in what was said to be a competitive auction. Of course, now all involved are faced with the task of following through with the project, which could both require a lot of money to make and make a lot of money. On that note, the source also pointed this out:

Britney understands how high the financial stakes are here, not just for the studio but for her personally, and that’s where she differs from Madonna. Failure is not an option.

When it comes to money, there were rumors flying in spring 2024 that Britney Spears was in danger of “going broke” due to blowing her money on lavish vacations. Many of those trips were initiated after her divorce from Sam Asghari and the end of her conservatorship in 2021. However, another source reported that she was “far” from penniless, thanks to the successful sales of her memoir and audiobook.

The bestseller surpassed two million copies sold just three months after it hit bookshelves and is currently in the 100 top selling Amazon biographies and memoirs over a year after its release. So there's quite a bit of interest in the Grammy winner's life, and a movie is sure to continue to garner a lot of buzz.

The Woman In Me By Britney Spears
was $32.99 now $13.50 at Amazon

Read Britney Spears' 2023 memoir before the biopic goes into production.

View Deal

While it’s been over six months since the Britney Spears biopic was officially announced by Universal, there’s a solid reason why we haven’t heard much about it moving forward yet. Jon M. Chu has been promoting Wicked, which earned $729 million at the worldwide box office. The film was also at the center of a lengthy awards campaign that concluded with it earning 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Ultimately, the musical won two categories at the Academy Awards. On top of all that, Chu's readying Wicked: For Good, which is one of the biggest films on the 2025 movie schedule.

Perhaps once he finishes production on the Wicked movies, Jon M. Chu and Britney Spears will begin the casting process for their film. So far, Millie Bobby Brown has been a popular pick amongst fans and, earlier this year, the now-blonde Brown expressed interest in the role. Other actresses have thrown their hats in the ring, though. For example, Emma Roberts shared hopes to play the singer and when former Disney Channel star Olivia Holt was asked, she was also interested in the idea.

As in the insider also noted, when music biopics are successful, streaming numbers skyrocket, and that would of course be a positive bump for Britney Spears’ bank account. It remains to be seen just how the film will pan out but, with the singer herself and a strong director involved, this production is in good hands.

Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Staff Writer

Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Robert Pattinson sits with a neutral expression in the sunlight in Mickey 17.

I Saw Mickey 17 In 4DX, And There Are Three Scenes I Really Need To Talk About
Jack Quaid as Nathan holding a gun in Novocaine

Novocaine Review: As A Jack Quaid Fan, I Wanted To Like His Action Movie Debut Much More Than I Do
Kevin Alejandro as Manny with two men standing behind him. They&#039;re all resting their hands on shovels.

Manny’s Mystery Illness On Fire Country Is Bothering Me, So I Asked Kevin Alejandro Which Scenes We Should Focus On To Figure Out What Happened
See more latest
Most Popular
Kevin Alejandro as Manny with two men standing behind him. They&#039;re all resting their hands on shovels.
Manny’s Mystery Illness On Fire Country Is Bothering Me, So I Asked Kevin Alejandro Which Scenes We Should Focus On To Figure Out What Happened
Andy Samberg dressed as coal miner in SNL sketch
'Did Eddie Murphy Have Anxiety?' Andy Samberg Ran Into Billy Crystal After His SNL50 Digital Short Aired And Had To Ask One Question
Atwell as Captain Carter in Doctor Strange 2, Hiddleston as the god of Mischief in Season 2 of Loki.
Tom Hiddleston And Hayley Atwell Are In Their TikTok Era, But Instead Of Throwing Back To Marvel They’re Giving Barbie Vibes
Morgan Kaye (Pamela Bach) and Mitch Buchannon (David Hasselhoff) speak on Baywatch
Baywatch Star David Hasselhoff Broke His Silence After Ex Pamela Bach's Death By Suicide
Kate mara as Sue Storm in 2015&#039;s Fan4Stick, The Thing as presented by Marvel in the 2025 MCU official The Fantastic 4.
After Fantastic Four’s Miles Teller Reacted To The First Steps Teaser, Fellow Franchise Alum Kate Mara Shared Her Thoughts
Side-by-side NCIS images of Jimmy Palmer, and Tony DiNozzo &amp; Ziva David
NCIS’ Brian Dietzen Shared With Us Why Fans Should Be Excited About The Tony & Ziva Spinoff: ‘I Can’t Say Too Much, But…’
Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) looks on, as Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) smiles in Another Simple Favor
Footage Of Anna Kendrick's Awkward 3-Word Answer Is Running Around After She Was Asked What It Was Like To Work With Blake Lively Again
The Guardians of the Universe from the Green Lantern comics
Lanterns Star Confirms The Guardians Of The Universe Will Appear, But I’m Way More Jazzed About The Green Lantern Villains That May Also Show Up
Mickey Mouse at magic Kingdom
A Mom Just Went Off On TikTok Following Her Family's Disney World Trip And Even Diehard Fans Think She's Right
Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan in Deadpool &amp; Wolverine
An Iconic Disney Character Is Getting A New Series Under Jon Favreau, And I Have A Crazy Conspiracy Theory Why