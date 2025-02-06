A Former Disney Channel Star Was Asked If She'd Be Down To Play Britney Spears, And I Think She Should Seriously Be Considered

After Britney Spears' memoir The Woman in Me became a New York Times Bestseller with over a million copies sold, Wicked ’s Jon M. Chu has decided to make a biopic adaptation . Naturally, this involves casting the perfect actress who can resemble the “Princess of Pop”’s rise to stardom and the biggest reveals in Spears' memoir . With fans already speculating who would be the perfect fit, former Disney Channel star Olivia Holt was asked if she’d take on those big shoes portraying Spears, and I really think she should be considered.

The last time we saw a Britney Spears biopic was Lifetime’s non-stop drama version , played by Australian actress Natasha Bassett. Now that the best-selling artist’s life will be portrayed on the big screen based on her tell-all memoir, the film must do justice to Spears’ story by casting an actress who can brilliantly capture the singer’s best and worst of times. At a special screening of the upcoming horror film Heart Eyes, Variety asked former Disney Channel star Olivia Holt if she’d be interested in playing the “Toxic” singer, and here’s her answer:

I would be so honored to play Britney.

Please consider her! Olivia Holt would be an ideal fit to play Britney Spears. With the Cloak & Dagger actress being only 27 years old, she and Spears already have a lot in common. For example, the two southern-born stars got their start appearing in TV commercials and have big Disney backgrounds. The Crossroads actress worked with upcoming talent like Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, and Ryan Gosling in The Mickey Mouse Club . Holt also showed off her bubbly, wholesome self on Disney Channel through sitcoms like Kickin’ It, I Didn’t Do It, and the DCOM Girl Vs. Monster.

We also can’t forget the two have stellar musical talent, with the Runaways actress having released four albums and got to play Roxie in Broadway’s Chicago. So, you know the young star has live performance experience like Britney Spears. Plus, Holt has also had dramatic roles, like being part of the cast of Freeform’s Cruel Summer , where she was nominated for a Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards for Best Actress. With all of that in mind, I’m confident Holt can portray Spears’ wholesome start as a performer as well as the personal struggles the pop singer endured.

So far, Olivia Holt has not been contacted to star in The Woman in Me. However, the American actress/singer expressed how complimented she was to be thought of for the major role:

I’m just so grateful to be in the running and around so many names and talent who are in the running for it. Just the idea that I am on people’s minds to play something as iconic as this, would be a dream.

I can imagine the honor of being considered to play such a legendary pop culture icon like Britney Spears. Although, Olivia Holt isn’t the only actress fans can see as the “Oops…I Did It Again” singer. When Millie Bobby Brown dyed her hair blonde , fans were quick to assume it was to portray Spears for the upcoming biopic. The Stranger Things star spoke of how she’d love the chance to play the Grammy winner, feeling her story “resonates” with her.

Scream Queens alum Emma Roberts also believes she’d be a perfect choice for Britney Spears , recalling how she’d make it her mission to “memorize every word” of the hit album In the Zone back when it first came out. The “Gimme More” singer’s ex-assistant seconds the Unfabulous actress’s dream role. Other fan-casting choices follow performers like Tate McRae, Florence Pugh, Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter, Addison Rae, and Elle Fanning.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another element that would make an actress the ultimate choice to play Britney Spears is if she’s already a fan of her music. Luckily, Olivia Holt fits the bill:

I could go way back and we can do a little ‘I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman.’ That’s kind of my favorite. But I also love the ‘Circus’ era. There are so many eras of Britney. How could you choose?

It’s awesome that Olivia Holt knows about the many different eras of Britney Spears’ music. This would be good knowledge to have as Spears' singles and albums flawlessly portray the singer’s transition throughout the entertainment industry. She broke into the music industry initially as bubblegum pop growing to a more mature sound that expressed vulnerability, independence, and female empowerment. Now I really want to see Holt cover each hit single and perform that excellent choreography the way Spears would.