The Incredible Amounts Of Money Britney Spears Has Spent On Vacations As Sources Say She’s In Danger Of Going Broke

Britney Spears didn’t seem to be too pleased last week after settling a years-long lawsuit with her father Jamie Spears over his handling of her money during her 13-year conservatorship , as she posted about getting “no justice.” Britney reportedly walked away with no money from her dad at a time when it sounds like she could really have used some of that cash. The former pop star has been dropping huge amounts of money on lavish vacations, and sources say she’s close to finding herself in serious financial trouble.

Insiders described a pretty dire situation in terms of Britney Spears’ financial state, saying she was in “serious danger” of going broke. Not helping the money situation are her frequent vacations to French Polynesia and Hawaii, where she spends hundreds of thousands of dollars on amenities like private jets and luxurious hotels. According to sources from TMZ :

She cannot afford this. She had $60 million when the conservatorship ended, and she's now where the conservatorship started -- in danger of going broke.

So how exactly are the bills from her getaways adding up? The sources allege she’s been spending close to $1 million on each trip to French Polynesia, flying private and staying at The Brando, a private island resort. These pricey trips are reportedly putting quite a dent in the bank account, too, as she apparently goes every month or two.

Britney Spears has also apparently been jaunting off to Hawaii on solo trips — via private jet, of course — reserving the Presidential Suite at the Four Seasons and spending an estimated $350,000 per vacation.

Insiders allege her mental state as well as her physical state are worse than when she was under the conservatorship, and without those protections — and since ending her marriage to Sam Asghari — she’s almost totally isolated and “completely dysfunctional.” The sources continued:

She had lots of freedom in the conservatorship and the restrictions were there to protect her. She's not protected anymore.

The “Hold Me Closer” singer was likely banking on getting some kind of payout from her father in that lawsuit, as she battled Jamie Spears for over two years in court. Britney paid over $4 million for attorney Mathew Rosengart , who had vowed to hold Jamie accountable for the financial misdeeds that Britney has accused her family of. However, in addition to reportedly getting no money in the settlement, TMZ said the retired pop star agreed to pay her dad’s legal bills to the tune of around $2 million.

Britney Spears fought hard for the right to be able to spend her own money, and her fans passionately advocated for her to be freed from her father’s conservatorship. I’m sure the last thing anyone wants to see now is for her to get into money trouble now that she finally is able to call her own shots.

