Millie Bobby Brown Is Really, Really Blonde Now, And A Britney Spears Biopic Is Coming. So Naturally, She’s Being Asked About The Movie

Musical biopics are a tried and true genre in the film world, allowing fans and moviegoers alike to connect deeper with their favorite artists. While Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan flick A Complete Unknown got some Oscar nominations, similar movies are in development. That includes Jon M. Chu's Britney Spears movie, and the public is curious about who might play the Princess of Pop. Millie Bobby Brown has is super blonde now, and now she's being asked about that upcoming musical biopic.

As soon as it was announced that Britney's life would be turned into a movie musical, the public began debating who might play the "Toxic" singer. While fans are hyped or Brown to appear in Stranger Things 5, she's also a popular choice to possibly play Spears... especially now that she's rocking the blonde look. The 21 year-old actress spoke to Access Online about the chatter surrounding her and that role, and said:

I mean, she is an absolute icon. I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story. But that’s her story, and I am in full support of her bringing her story to life how she wants to. I would not want that. I would want someone to bring it to life in the most beautiful way. I would always be open to something like that.

There you have it. While she doesn't have the role at this point, it sounds like Brown would be honored to be play the beloved pop star. She's "open" to playing the role, so we'll just have to wait and see what casting decisions Chu and company ultimately land on. Alexa, play "Work Bitch".

In her comments, the star of Stranger Things (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) made it clear that she wants Britney Spears to be happy with whoever is going to tell her story on the screen. Given Britney's years as a celebrity and very public personal issues, I think most fans would agree with Brown's sentiments. Funny enough, Millie Bobby Brown posted a '90s glam shot on Instagram recently. Check it out below:

Not much is known about Chu's next musical project, but it's expected to be an adaptation of Spears' memoir The Woman in Me. That book chronicled her early life, as well as her being catapulted into worldwide fame as a pop star. The book also peeled back the curtain on her relationship with Justin Timberlake, as well as what it was like when Spears was still under her controversial conservatorship.

Exactly how the book will be adapted for film is unclear, but Britney Spears' beloved catalogue of music is expected to also play a part in the story. There are a ton of hits for Jon M. Chu to include, so whoever lands the lead role will have to have the singing and dancing skills to play the music legend. Whether or not that's Millie Bobby Brown remains to be seen.