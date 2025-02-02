Millie Bobby Brown Going Blonde Was Unexpected, But Not As Unexpected As One Fan’s Movie-Related Take On The Look

Since exploding onto the scene as a member of the Stranger Things cast when she was only 12 years old, Millie Bobby Brown has grown up in front of the public eye. Lately, she's been venturing out and trying new looks, becoming a style chameleon, but her latest transformation has fans doing double takes. The Eleven performer just unveiled her striking new blonde locks in a social media post. While the internet was already buzzing over the dramatic shift, one particular fan comment took the conversation in an unexpected direction.

The British actress shared a series of stunning photos on Instagram, donning a sleek black dress with her newly platinum hair cascading in effortless waves. The look, which you can see for yourself below, complete with 90s-inspired digital graphics, feels like it was pulled straight out of the best movies of the '90s. It also had fans swooning. Among the wave of reactions, some compared her to a real-life Barbie, while others threw out an unexpected but interesting take—could she finally be ready to play Britney Spears in an upcoming musical biopic? See the image from her Stories post:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The post was flooded with comments hyping up the Godzilla: King of the Monsters alum’s new look. Beauty brand Florence by Mills wrote, "Jaw is on the FLOOR" accompanied by fire and shock emojis. Another user excitedly asked, "The Spice Girls song???? YES." referencing the pop icon aesthetic the Enola Holmes star was serving in her photos. But the standout comment? One fan wrote:

Ready to play Britney now.

It’s a comment that feels oddly fitting, especially given that the Damsel performer herself once expressed interest in portraying Spears in a biopic. Back in 2022, during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show and posted to the official YouTube account, the actress revealed that playing Britney would be a dream role, saying:

I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney.[It] would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me.

Fans clearly haven’t forgotten that moment, and now, with Brown’s blonde bombshell makeover, the internet is reigniting speculation over whether she could actually take on the role. While Spears herself seemed to shut down the idea of a biopic at the time—famously writing on Instagram:

I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead!!!

It seems that the "Hit Me Baby One More Time" singer has changed her mind about the idea of a biopic, confirming the she is collaborating with Jon M. Chu on a film about her life and, more specifically, Spears’ tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me.

Hollywood's enthusiasm for music biopics shows no signs of slowing, as films like Bohemian Rhapsody and Elvis dominated the box office upon release and, most recently, Timothée Chalamet's take on (the very much still living Bob Dylan) in the critically well-received A Complete Unknown. If the Britney biopic gets off the ground, it could be an excellent opportunity for the Godzilla vs. Kong star; however, other A-list actresses in Hollywood have expressed their interest in the role as well.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Would Millie Bobby Brown be a solid casting choice? Fans certainly seem to think so—at least when it comes to the visuals. If she can master the Louisiana accent and Spears’ signature vocal inflections, who knows? Stranger things have happened.

For now, though, the 20-year-old actress is simply living her best blonde life, and you can catch her in the upcoming final season of Stranger Things, which is set to premiere later this year. In the meantime, you can check out our 2025 movie schedule to find out about other projects the star will have coming to theaters near you.