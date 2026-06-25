Fans Think It's Cute How Timothée Chalamet Went Incognito To Support Kylie Jenner After She Did It For Him During Awards Season

Over the course of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship, we’ve seen the makeup mogul consistently by the actor’s side, supporting him at awards shows and even sneaking into movie premieres to maintain a low profile. Well, it seems this partnership is a two-way street, because as Jenner launched her new Meta eyewear designs, Chalamet was there in a “cute” — albeit incognito — way.

Kylie Jenner held an event to debut three different styles she designed for Meta sunglasses with smart technology. While Jenner and her shades were naturally the stars of the show, fans couldn’t help but spot a figure lurking in the background, with one fan posting video and screenshots on X (Twitter).

A Vogue editor was able to confirm that the ballcap-clad, hoodie-wearing entity was, in fact, Timothée Chalamet, with the above-mentioned X user commenting on how endearing it is to see the Marty Supreme star supporting Kylie Jenner:

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it’s cute how he’s just watching her 😂🥰

Several others had thoughts about the Marty Supreme star’s perceived attempts to not steal the spotlight from his girlfriend, with other comments including:

The husband lurks 🤣 wow thats poetry – Yapcity34

With hoodie and hat? That’s definitely him 😭😂 – eitakyliie

It’s definitely him😂 what’s even his problem with that hoodie – peakoko1

He probably doesn't want to draw attention to himself; this is Kylie's moment. – tabala77586

Just like Kylie Jenner sported multiple little black dresses at awards shows over the past couple of years — showing her support for Timothée Chalamet while trying to make sure the focus stayed on him and his work — the actor’s hoodie and ballcap make it look like he’s attempting to blend into the background.

Whether he was successful in his perceived endeavor is arguable, but it is pretty sweet to see the effort, and that he’s keeping his eye on her the whole time!

It’s easy to see why he might not be able to pull his focus away. Kylie Jenner sported a neutral-toned Gucci dress from 1999 at the event. The vintage piece featured a halter top with a rosette at the top, and she paired it with open-toed Gucci heels that, according to Page Six, retail for $1,250.

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As far as jewelry, she kept it simple, sporting only earrings, so I guess we can assume the rumors that a Knicks championship might inspire Timothée Chalamet to propose were false.

That’s not altogether surprising, but these two can’t seem to escape rumors of a Chalamet-Jenner engagement this year (it’s either that or gossip about an impending breakup).

Three years is a good amount of time to be together, and sure, we often see celebrity relationships go one way or the other by this point. However, Timothée Chalamet’s presence at Kylie Jenner’s Meta event would indicate the couple is doing just fine as they are. Chalamet may have even recovered from the “wear and tear” he suffered after the New York Knicks’ NBA championship.

You can see more of Kylie Jenner and the entire Kardashian-Jenner family on The Kardashians, which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription. Keep an eye on the 2026 TV calendar for news regarding a Season 8 premiere date.