Florence Pugh Weightlifting Aperol Spritz’s In Venice Is Just What I Needed To Kick Off My Week

I’m always here for celebrities who are wanting to get yolked , and if takes an Aperol Spritz or two to do it even better. Florence Pugh’s been in Venice to promote Netflix’s East Of Eden, but let’s be honest, she really seems to be there for the content. Her latest was the weightlifting Aperol Spritz video I didn’t know I needed.

Pugh was out in the Italian sun with a pal who was instructing her on her Aperol Spritz hammer curls. She opened up about how she sometimes leans forward to get those right, and you can hear her taking instruction in the background, with the filmer humorously noting,“I think you may need to take a sip of the left one to make sure they’re even.”

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) A photo posted by on

She really looks like she's stretching and straining in the video, which amuses me, although I would assume there’s a fair amount of liquid in the glass and if you did enough of those you would, in fact, feel the burn. She clarified in the comments she was supposed to be meeting with her personal trainer during this day of travel, but said, "by the time I got there there was only 30 minutes spare so I sent him this."

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On her Stories, she also jokingly referred to the moment as “necessary gains.”

(Image credit: Florence Pugh, Instagram)

Listen, when you are an actor, you get busy, and I assume you gotta get those workouts in when you can. If you can get fit while also getting a buzz, more power to ya Florence Pugh. It’s certainly not a bad way to kick off a work week…

In this case, it’s like the opposite of someone like Mark Wahlberg, who gets up at 4 a.m., has a home gym and uses as much equipment as possible to be as fit as possible. It’s not just Mark Wahlberg who are overcommitted to the gym, either. JLo, Dwayne Johnson, Kim Kardashian and many more commit to those early morning, hardcore workouts . Kudos to all of them, but if I can do hammer curls in the Italian sun while double fisting Europe’s spritz of choice, I’m gonna hard-stop choose that path over whatever it is Tom Holland is doing here .

Pugh was spotted in Venice earlier in September, and the outfit she’s wearing in this video is one she was seen in while sightseeing during her trip on September 8th. She later went on the red carpet where she was “dripping in Max Mara” and that far less casual look was probably the most memorable from the week. A lot of celebrities roll out content over a period of time so as not to give away their whereabouts following the Kim Kardashian robbery a few years back, and it’s still great content to kick the week off with.

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