Timothée Chalamet Shares Update On What He’s Up To Ahead Of Dunesday, And It’s So Wholesome

Timothée Chalamet is one of the most in-demand actors working in Hollywood right now but, lately, he’s been taking some time away from the public eye. It’s a good idea, considering he’s about to be part of one of the biggest movie events of the year. His film, Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday come out on the same day on the 2026 movie schedule and make up what's being calleds "Dunesday." At present, though 30-year-old Chalamet just shared a wholesome update regarding what exactly he’s been up to.

Overall, Chalamet is relatively private when it comes to matters not pertaining to his career. The Oscar-nominated actor, however, just shared some gorgeous photos from a recent vacation. Check out the photos below:

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As the Marty Supreme actor shared on Instagram, he just took some time off to hike Italy’s Dolomite mountains with his dad. Timothée Chalamet looks like he had a blast of a time having some father-son bonding time. His papa is Marc Chalamet, a French journalist who has been working as an NY correspondent for Le Parisien since 2019.

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It's likely that Timothée Chalamet -- alongside his A-list cast, including Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, Jason Momoa and more -- will be doing a world press tour to promote Dune: Part Three in the fall. Ahead of the actor doing so, it’s great to see him get some quality family time in. It looks like it was just the Wonka star, his dad, great views and yummy food, and that’s so lovely to see.

As for their destination, the Dolomites sit in northeastern Italy and are actually part of the Alps. Based on the photos, it looks like the Chalamet men had a great time taking in the fresh air and venturing down a bunch of hiking trails. It looks like they went quite high, too!

More on Timothée Chalamet Timothée Chalamet Talks Filming His Final Dune Movie, And It’s Making The End Feel So Much More Real

Dune: Part Three is set to be the final film in Denis Villeneuve's Dune trilogy, which is based on the classic sci-fi series from Frank Herbert. This movie sees Chalamat’s Paul Atreides in his “villain era” following the events of Part Two, and outside forces will be looking to dethrone him as Emperor. There seems to be considerable buzz surrounding the movie, especially given its simultaneous release with Avengers: Doomsday. And, per box office analysts, presale ticket presales suggest suggest both films could be massive hits.

Chalamet actually deserves some credit with helping to build hype for "Dunesday." He and Doomsday star Robert Downey Jr. actually coined the name to begin with, and both seem very cognizant of the fact that come this December, they're going to be linked to a major box office event that mirrors Barbenheimer. What's more is that this all comes roughly a year after a whirlwind of an awards season for Chalamet.

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Late last year, Chalamet heavily promoted his A24 film, Marty Supreme, and it became the studio’s highest-grossing movie ever (before Backrooms took the record this year). He was even a top contender for Best Actor before Michael B. Jordan ultimately took home the award.

There’s clearly been a lot going on for Timothée Chalamet! Because of that, I'm glad to see he's been taking it easy as of late. So, theoretically, he should be nice and refreshed by the time he has to promote Dune: Part Three, which opens in theaters on December 18.