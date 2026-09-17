I Totally Get Why Brad Pitt Called Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding ‘The Wedding Of The Century’
He felt the sparks fly.
I’ve always been of the opinion that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden felt like the American Royal Wedding. Various comments about it seem to prove that it really was that big of an event, too. However, Brad Pitt described the event as the “wedding of the century.” Based on the details he divulged after saying that and what we already know, I totally get why he gave the event such a grand compliment.
We knew Pitt was in attendance at the wedding, and Jason Kelce even described what it was like interacting with the F1 actor at it. Now, he’s shared his own take on the big day. While chatting with ET, he said:
Wow! That's some high praise! However, based on what we know about Kelce and Swift’s big day, this description is not exactly surprising. I mean, Conan O’Brien hyped up the wedding by calling Adam Sandler’s officiating “perfection,” and Mariska Hargitay complimented the couple’s vows while calling the whole ceremony “spectacular and so intimate.” Those are just two examples of guests gushing over the event too. So when you put them all together and consider how famous the newlyweds are, a big description like Pitt’s makes sense.
However, the Ocean’s Eleven star added some details that further prove why this was the “wedding of the century,” saying:
I know weddings often go through the night, but lasting ten to 12 hours at one is for sure a sign that it was an epic party. Considering the guest list and the details we know about the reception, I get why Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon were able to party it up all night long.
However, amid the fun, Pitt and de Ramon actually lost each other. That’s what the actor was asked about during the interview. Speaking to that point and how they misplaced each other amid the fun, he said:
Since this was a no-phone wedding, the invitations were infamously secretive, the guest list was incredibly long and MSG is a huge venue, I’d assume losing whoever you came with could be overwhelming. However, Pitt and his girlfriend quickly found each other, and it sounds like this whole situation did not dampen the experience one bit.
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In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if them losing each other at the party makes their stories about the wedding even better.
Overall, I love that Pitt divulged a few details about what it was like to be at Swift and Kelce’s wedding. It was full of A-listers and everyday folks, and all around, it sounded like a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It’s no wonder the actor described it as the “wedding of the century.”
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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