While I'm Intrigued By Stranger Things Star Finn Wolfhard Tackling The '90s Cult Classic Idle Hands, I Do Have One Major Concern

Stranger Things’s Finn Wolfhard is circling a remake of one of the best horror movies of the '90s, Idle Hands. According to a recent report, he is set to co-write a possibly co-direct a reimagining of the 1999 great one-off horror flick with collaborator Billy Bryk for Sony Pictures. And while I’m intrigued, I do have some major concerns. Let's dive into it.

What Excites Me About The Remake

Variety reports that Wolfhard and Bryk (who recently co-wrote, co-directed, and starred in the horror-comedy Hell of a Summer) are not only writing but may also direct this remake, giving them significant creative control. Also, according to the report, the pair aim to revive the original’s chaotic teen energy for a new generation.

The original Idle Hands, which starred Devon Sawa and Jessica Alba, follows a slacker teenager whose hand becomes possessed, leading to chaos, murder, and dark humor. As a nostalgic throwback to late-90s horror-comedy, it’s certainly an interesting choice for a remake. And while I’m intrigued by what the Canadian-born actor might bring to the table, I have one big concern about this ambitious project.

Let’s be real: some of the best '90s movies were horror comedies, and Idle Hands stands out as one of those quirky, slightly under-the-radar cult classics. For fans of dark humor and B-movie horror, it’s a flick that embraced a sense of “anything goes.” The idea of Stranger Things's Mike, an established face in the sci-fi and horror genre, taking a swing at this material feels like a natural progression. Not only has the young actor proven he has an eye for the genre with his performance in Stranger Things and It, but he’s also shown promise as a filmmaker with Hell of a Summer. His project with Bryk received critical acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and was picked up by indie distributor Neon, known for horror hits like Longlegs. The 21-year-old’s foray into directing has already gotten positive feedback, which could bode well for Idle Hands.

Also, the commitment Wolfhard and Bryk bring to representing teen life authentically might give Idle Hands the kind of updated charm it needs. The duo has been vocal about the challenges of modern teen portrayals. The former Carmen Sandiego voice actor recently told Variety at TIFF, “Our No. 1 conversation was how annoying it is to see new teen movies and how badly our age group is represented.” If they can bring that authentic voice to Idle Hands, we might get a remake that feels relatable to today’s audience while honoring the original's dark humor.

Why I’m Worried About This Remake

Despite my excitement, I can’t shake a few serious concerns about the upcoming horror movie . First, having Jason Reitman as a producer on this project makes me slightly nervous. While Reitman’s involvement undoubtedly brings credibility, I worry that his approach might be a little too respectful of the source material. His recent Ghostbusters sequels, Afterlife, and Frozen Empire, leaned heavily on nostalgia and reverence for the originals. While that works for a franchise like Ghostbusters, though I wasn’t a massive fan of either movie, it’s a different story with Idle Hands. The original wasn’t a blockbuster but a cult classic with an offbeat, dark, and irreverent tone. I worry that Reitman’s style might dampen the edgy, chaotic spirit that made Idle Hands so unique in the first place.

Then there’s the big question: can Finn Wolfhard capture the charisma and goofball energy that Devon Sawa brought to the original? Sawa’s performance as Anton, the stoner with a murderous hand, perfectly balanced humor, horror, and quirky charm. While the Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio star is a strong actor who has been starring in one of the best Netflix shows of all time for nearly a decade, I’m not sure he has the same chaotic energy that Sawa brought to the role. Tackling such an iconic cult character might prove challenging for him, especially since Idle Hands isn’t your typical horror-comedy—it’s a film where slapstick violence, horror, and teenage slacker humor collide in unexpected ways. But, admittedly, I’m excited to see the young star prove me wrong.

While I’m cautiously optimistic about the remake, I’m left with a few big questions. Will the team behind the project be able to bring the right amount of irreverence to the script? Can Reitman resist over-romanticizing the source material? And most importantly, will this new take on capture the wild, unpredictable spirit of the original, or will it play it too safe? Only time will tell.

For now, I’ll keep an open mind, but let’s just say I’m hoping for some serious 90s chaos and edge rather than a nostalgic rehash.