Is Chris Hemsworth’s Hulk Hogan Movie Actually Happening? Here’s The Latest From The Actor
Chris Hemsworth reveals what's going on with that planned Hulk Hogan biopic.
Movie fans and professional wrestling fans alike were intrigued, if not excited by the prospect of a Hulk Hogan biopic starring Chris Hemsworth as the former wrestling champion. But five years after the project was announced, set to be directed by Joker’s Todd Philips and produced for Netflix, nothing has come of the movie. Unfortunately for fans who might have been into this, it looks like the movie is very much not happening.
Last fall Hulk Hogan revealed that the rights to his story had been lost by Netflix because the planned movie hadn’t moved forward. However, Hogan indicated he was still very interested in Hemsworth and Philips getting involved with the new project at the new studio where the rights now reside. Speaking with ScreenRant, Hemsworth indicates that there hasn’t been any further movement on the film, though he is still very much interested in playing the role. Hemsworth said…
Hemsworth was always a solid pick to play Hulk Hogan. Professional wrestling characters look like gods already, and Hemsworth certainly has experience with that. Movies like The Wrestler and The Iron Claw have shown that there is interest in stories that take a peek behind the curtain of the professional wrestling industry. Hulk Hogan may be the most famous name in all of wrestling so a movie based on his life would certainly draw attention.
While Chris Hemsworth is clear that he would love to make the movie that was originally envisioned, he does admit that there is one thing about a Hulk Hogan biopic that would be “nerve-wracking” which is the fact that his performance would be instantly compared to the real thing. He’s much more used to being able to create his characters himself, as he did with his role in the upcoming Furiosa movie with Anya Taylor-Joy. Hemsworth continued…
It looks like a new studio has the rights to make a Hulk Hogan biopic, so seeing that movie happen at some point seems likely. Whether it will look anything like what was previously announced remains to be seen, but it seems likely any studio making such a movie would want to consider Chris Hemsworth, he can certainly look the part, even Hulk Hogan thinks so, and he’s willing. And with the Joker: Folie à Deux release date coming later this year, Todd Phillips will likely be looking for something to do.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.