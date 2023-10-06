Is Chris Hemsworth’s Hulk Hogan Movie Still Happening? Here’s What Hogan Himself Said

Hulk Hogan fans rejoiced when it was announced in 2018 that a biopic of the wrestling star was happening. Another reason for wrestling fans and moviegoers alike to get excited about this upcoming Netflix biopic was to see Chris Hemsworth take on the lead role and get ripped once again for it. As there haven’t been any recent reports of any progress made on the Hulk Hogan biopic, the retired professional wrestler answers honestly if the Chris Hemsworth -led movie is still happening.

The wrestling career of Hulk Hogan spanned 35 years and he held a six-time reign as the World Heavyweight Champion. These accomplishments and so much more were to be portrayed on screen by Hemsworth playing the legendary wrestler with Joker’s Todd Phillips directing it. As there have been no recent updates on what is happening with this biopic, Hulk Hogan himself spoke with Chris Van Vliet if we can still expect this movie to come.

It was a situation where business-wise, Netflix kind of missed the date as far as a business situation. I had a choice at that time to switch gears. My life rights and stuff are somewhere else now and there's a lot of things that are getting ready to happen. Hopefully, [director] Todd Phillips and Chris Hemsworth will still want to play, there's still a huge opportunity there.

It seems like Hulk Hogan is saying that if a biopic were to be happening, it wouldn’t be done by Netflix. But yes, I’m with the former wrestler that Todd Phillips and Chris Hemsworth still need to be involved with this movie even if a different studio takes it on. Hogan continued to talk about how he had faith in Phillips based on past work he’d done and hoped for the original script to still be used. Written by Joker’s Scott Silver, Hogan has equoted the tone to that of True Romance, Scarface, and The Godfather. With a combination of these well-known crime films rolled up in one, it looks like we would have had an intense viewing experience on our hands.

It honestly wouldn’t be too hard for me to picture what Chris Hemsworth would look like as Hulk Hogan . His iconic character Thor was all muscle like Hogan and we've seen long, blond locks on Hemsworth before. The signature mustache, though, would have been a scream to see on the Australian actor. If it's still hard for you to picture, take a look at a face swap of what Hemsworth would look like as the five-time WWF champion and you’d be able to envision him embodying the famous wrestler more. Sure, the MCU actor would have to be more ripped than Thor ever was , but Hemsworth is such a fitness buff that I don't think that should be a problem for him.

If the Hulk Hogan biopic ends up never occurring, I’m sure the recognized wrestling star would be disappointed not to see Chris Hemsworth portray him on screen. He told Chris Van Vliet that if he wanted anyone to play him, he'd pick the Extraction star. He said Hemsworth was also excited to take on the project when approached about it, believing it would be the biggest thing for his career. One thing that surprised Hogan about Hemsworth was when the Star Trek actor told him on the phone he wanted to be around him as much as possible so he could study him for the part. While the WWE Hall of Fame inductee felt that Hemsworth had the right height and physicality for the part, he jokingly felt he was not as good-looking as the accomplished wrestler.