Is Emma Stone Doing Cruella 2? Here's The Latest

Not too long after the 2021 debut of Cruella, the intentions for a sequel to the Emma Stone-led film were made pretty clear to the world. As this summer will mark three years since Cruella 2’s announcement , it seems like a good time to check in with Ms. Stone and see what’s going on with this potentially upcoming Disney movie . The latest news on the matter, while not a total downer, is still pretty uncertain.

During a recent discussion showcased on Variety’s Twitter , Stone was asked about that seemingly still-in-progress sequel. As prompted, the Poor Things star provided the following progress report, which seemed to hit upon that very word in a specific context:

You tell me. Hopefully sooner, rather than later. There's a work in progress kind of thing going on. Yeah, yeah. We'll see... She's a blast, so we'll see.

It should be noted that the phrase “work in progress” was dropped twice during Emma Stone’s red carpet chat about Cruella 2. Though the words sound hopeful, the actress' tone of voice might be seen as a potential indicator that the continuing adventures of this 101 Dalmatians villain could be in an awkward holding pattern. It's still good to hear the word progress as part of the equation, but one has to wonder just how progressively things are moving.

Summer 2021 saw Cruella pretty quickly put on the track to sequel-dom, as one of the few titles that had Disney+ Premier Access attached to its theatrical debut seemed to be a hot ticket. It wasn’t too much longer after the project was announced that Emma Stone’s Cruella 2 involvement was confirmed, which seemed like a very good sign, as Stone seemed interested in suing Disney in a fashion similar to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow litigation .

Unfortunately, as things currently stand, it’s not exactly certain if that work in progress will jump into production any time soon. It is worth noting that Emma Stone and Cruella writer Tony McNamara are frequent collaborators, with their most recent efforts being Yorgos Lanthamos’ awards circuit darling Poor Things. So perhaps their time weaving the world of Bella Baxter may have given the two a chance to chat and regroup about where Cruella 2 should go next.