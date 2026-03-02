Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Is Now Filming, So Can We Blame Those Jim Carrey Body-Double Theories On Dr. Robotnik?
A bizarro coincidence, to say the least.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
We’re arguably in the golden era of movies based on video games — knock on all the wood in a square-mile area — and the list of upcoming video game adaptations on both the big and small screen is pretty impressive indeed. One of the most successful franchises of late is set to expand anew, with Paramount confirming Sonic the Hedgehog 4’s existence, and the time to truly start celebrating has arrived.
Director Jeff Fowler shared an excellent update on social media that should have fans pumped, and the news coincides with a baffling uprising of conspiracy theories claiming Sonic franchise star Jim Carrey used a body double to appear at an awards ceremony over the weekend. Which can only mean Dr. Robotnik was involved, right? RIGHT?
Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Is Now Filming
Just two weeks after Kristen Bell was revealed to be voicing Amy Rose in the sequel, the franchise's go-to filmmaker Jeff Fowler took to Instagram to share the exciting news that Sonic 4 is officlally in production. No super- cool clues were shared in the picture, oh, except for Amy Rose's big ol' hammer!!
A post shared by Jeff Fowler (@fowltown)
A photo posted by on
YEAH BUDDY! That's really all he needed to have in there to get fans pumped about the new movie. Assuming it's an actual prop and not a digital creation. All of the blue screens lining the background makes me wary about assuming anything here, but I'll just blindly hope that Fowler's props team went analog to put this Piko Piko Hammer together.
Of all the celebratory comments and replies, I think my favorite came from the movie's official account:
Please, Amy's hammer...do hurt them. The bad guys, I mean. Not like, Sonic and Tails.
No hints in that Insta post that shine a light on whether or not Jim Carrey will once again join another sequel, despite normally avoiding them to portray the wily Dr. Robotnik. To date, this is the only role he's continued to reprise since voicing his potential retirement plans back in 2022, though rumors about other projects have popped up on occasion.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Bizarre Rumors Claim Jim Carrey Body Doubled Attended Cesar Awards
Ahead of the weekend's Actors Awards, Jim Carrey was invited to appear and receive an honorary award at France's equivalent to the Oscars, the César Awards, which took place on February 26. The actor, who's largely been out of the public eye in recent months, was celebrated for his decades of work in film and television, and attended the event with his children, daughter Jane and son Jackson, as well as his "companion" Min Ah, marking possibly the first time they've appeared in public together.
Despite the fact that Carrey took the stage and gave a speech that addressed his family, while also mugging for cameras at various points throughout the night, some fans do not believe that it was indeed the Truman Show actor they were seeing. Much of the theorizing is based on him looking slightly different from what people are used to, from the hair length to his facial features, with some believing some kind of elective surgery to be the cause.
The online commentary surrounding Carrey and the César Awards became so noteable that the ceremony's general delegate Gregory Caulier shared a statement with Variety that officially addressed the concept of someone other than Carrey being on hand to accept the award, which stated:
Jim Carrey's representative also spoke out on the matter, sharing a statement with People that states things as plainly as can be.
I guess that settles it, right, and everyone online will let this go and return to their everyday lives? I guess that's about as likely as Sonic and Mario competing in Olympic events together. Wait, no...
With Ben Schwartz and Kristen Bell as the only two confirmed cast members thus far, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2027. In the meantime, the rest of the franchise can be streamed via Paramount+ subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.