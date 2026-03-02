Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Is Now Filming, So Can We Blame Those Jim Carrey Body-Double Theories On Dr. Robotnik?

We’re arguably in the golden era of movies based on video games — knock on all the wood in a square-mile area — and the list of upcoming video game adaptations on both the big and small screen is pretty impressive indeed. One of the most successful franchises of late is set to expand anew, with Paramount confirming Sonic the Hedgehog 4’s existence, and the time to truly start celebrating has arrived.

Director Jeff Fowler shared an excellent update on social media that should have fans pumped, and the news coincides with a baffling uprising of conspiracy theories claiming Sonic franchise star Jim Carrey used a body double to appear at an awards ceremony over the weekend. Which can only mean Dr. Robotnik was involved, right? RIGHT?

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Is Now Filming

Just two weeks after Kristen Bell was revealed to be voicing Amy Rose in the sequel, the franchise's go-to filmmaker Jeff Fowler took to Instagram to share the exciting news that Sonic 4 is officlally in production. No super- cool clues were shared in the picture, oh, except for Amy Rose's big ol' hammer!!

YEAH BUDDY! That's really all he needed to have in there to get fans pumped about the new movie. Assuming it's an actual prop and not a digital creation. All of the blue screens lining the background makes me wary about assuming anything here, but I'll just blindly hope that Fowler's props team went analog to put this Piko Piko Hammer together.

Of all the celebratory comments and replies, I think my favorite came from the movie's official account:

it’s hammer time @SonicMovie

Please, Amy's hammer...do hurt them. The bad guys, I mean. Not like, Sonic and Tails.

No hints in that Insta post that shine a light on whether or not Jim Carrey will once again join another sequel, despite normally avoiding them to portray the wily Dr. Robotnik. To date, this is the only role he's continued to reprise since voicing his potential retirement plans back in 2022, though rumors about other projects have popped up on occasion.

Bizarre Rumors Claim Jim Carrey Body Doubled Attended Cesar Awards

Ahead of the weekend's Actors Awards, Jim Carrey was invited to appear and receive an honorary award at France's equivalent to the Oscars, the César Awards, which took place on February 26. The actor, who's largely been out of the public eye in recent months, was celebrated for his decades of work in film and television, and attended the event with his children, daughter Jane and son Jackson, as well as his "companion" Min Ah, marking possibly the first time they've appeared in public together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the fact that Carrey took the stage and gave a speech that addressed his family, while also mugging for cameras at various points throughout the night, some fans do not believe that it was indeed the Truman Show actor they were seeing. Much of the theorizing is based on him looking slightly different from what people are used to, from the hair length to his facial features, with some believing some kind of elective surgery to be the cause.

The online commentary surrounding Carrey and the César Awards became so noteable that the ceremony's general delegate Gregory Caulier shared a statement with Variety that officially addressed the concept of someone other than Carrey being on hand to accept the award, which stated:

Jim Carrey’s visit has been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy’s invitation. Eight months of ongoing, constructive discussions. He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words. He came with his partner, his daughter, his grandson and 12 close friends and family members. Gregory Caulier

Jim Carrey's representative also spoke out on the matter, sharing a statement with People that states things as plainly as can be.

Jim Carrey attended the César Awards, where he accepted his Honorary César Award. A Representative for Jim Carrey

I guess that settles it, right, and everyone online will let this go and return to their everyday lives? I guess that's about as likely as Sonic and Mario competing in Olympic events together. Wait, no...

With Ben Schwartz and Kristen Bell as the only two confirmed cast members thus far, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2027. In the meantime, the rest of the franchise can be streamed via Paramount+ subscription.