From Terrified To The Terror, Mckenna Grace Loved Her Chance To Play Evil In Five Nights At Freddy’s 2, And She Snuck Lines Into Her Performance Just For Fans
She's played scared. Now she is playing scary.
Mckenna Grace has horror bona fides that are only going to get stronger with time (we’re just a few months from seeing her in the ensemble of Kevin Williamson’s Scream 7, for example), but when it comes to her past work in the genre, she has played terrified far more than she’s played “the terror.” From The Haunting Of Hill House, to Annabelle Comes Home, to Ghostbusters, audiences are far more used to seeing her be afraid instead of being the source of fear – but that’s something that’s very different about Five Nights At Freddy’s 2, and it was an opportunity that she absolutely adored.
With the video game adaptation hitting the home video market following its arrival in theaters last month, I had the chance to speak with Mckenna Grace recently about her role in the film, and one subject we discussed was how the role stands apart from her other genre projects. In the new movie, she plays Lisa, a paranormal investigator that ends up getting possessed by Charlotte Emily a.k.a. The Marionette, and she loved the chance to actually be a source of big screen scares. She explained,
It would be a special experience regardless, but what made Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 particularly memorable for Mckenna Grace is the fact that she is a hardcore fan of the franchise who went above and beyond to try and get a role in the movie. It’s one thing for an actor to play a whole new kind of role, and it’s a totally different thing when that role is also part of a larger dream.
Grace told me she was so excited about the movie that she actually crying happy tears in public when she first got information about the character, saying.
Clearly she was thrilled with the part she landed… but her input went beyond just her transformation and performance, as she made a special point of including special easter eggs in the movie for Five Nights At Freddy’s fans.
Mckenna Grace Admits She Sheepishly Asked Director Emma Tammi To Let Her Fly Her Geek Flag High By Adding Special Lines To The Film
In being part of the cast of Five Nights At Freddy’s 2, Mckenna Grace had the chance to become a key part of a franchise she adores – also getting to physically transform with special costuming and makeup – but her job on the film wasn’t limited to just being an actress, and she also took on the responsibility of “Reference Adder.”
Obviously the actress is very familiar with The Marionette character from the video games, and she told me that she made a special effort to include some of the villain’s dialogue from the source material into the film:
(It’s worth noting that the Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 script was written by franchise creator Scott Cawthorn, so it’s pretty rad that she one-uped him).
I inquired about what it was that she added, and she explained that it was a bit of voice-over on set and not just ADR. Grace told me about both the set up for the scene and the special line she added:
Rather than her just saying the line in the middle of a scene, Mckenna Grace told me that she basically approached director Emma Tammi with the energy of a sheepish fan asking a question to their idol at a convention:
If you missed the movie in theaters and/or want to give it another watch in order to listen for Mckenna Grace’s fanhood-inspired reference, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is now available for digital rental and purchase from all major online outlets, and for all of you physical media collectors out there, it will be on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray February 17.
