Get Ready To Throw Your Popcorn, Because Jason Momoa Says Minecraft 2 Had Him Doing Something That Hasn’t Happened In ‘A Long Time’

Since A Minecraft Movie became the No. 5 highest-grossing movie worldwide in 2025, it’s no surprise that Warner Bros. decided to greenlight a sequel among the growing number of upcoming video game adaptations before the year had wrapped up. According to Jason Momoa, the script is already getting together without a hitch, and he’s such a fan of Minecraft 2 so much that he had a rare experience reading what’s on the page.

When Momoa was asked about the sequel this week, he lit up at the mention of it. Here’s what he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:

The script is even better. It’s so good. I was laughing out loud. I haven’t laughed out loud in a very long time at a script. I was perplexed by the first script, this one I’m laughing out loud.

The script for the not-yet-titled Minecraft 2 is being written by Jared Hess and Chris Galletta, who both worked on the first movie. Hess is also returning as director, per Deadline.

Just ahead of A Minecraft Movie’s release in April 2025, critics started raving about how it “delivers genuine laughs” and how “stupidly hilarious” it is. It was also a notably fun experience for families in theaters for being a good mix of heartfelt, imaginative and goofy. Oh, and then there's the fact that audiences started throwing popcorn at the mention of "chicken jockey!" during showings.

Low and behold, the comedy adventure became a big hit with audiences, soaring to a box office haul of $958.3 million. On the domestic front, it was the highest-grossing movie of the year over Lilo & Stitch, Superman, Jurassic World: Rebirth and Zootopia 2 (which round out the top five). One study cited that Gen Alpha’s love for moviegoing is one reason it was a hit.

Along with Momoa getting to use his comedic chops for the movie, it’s full of funny people like Jack Black, Danielle Brooks and Jennifer Coolidge. During the same interview, Momoa also said this about what it’s like to film a comedy after doing primarily action movies and TV. In his words:

I’d never done a comedy before outside of SNL, so that was my first comedy, and Jack Black is just the best. Everyday, I was just so – I feel like everyone who does comedy, you guys are just cheating. You just go to work, you laugh all day, then you go home… I go home, I’m covered in blood, I hurt.

Momoa also said he thought there was “no way” the movie would become such a success, but here is is already getting ready for the sequel. He suggested that the A Minecraft Movie followup could go into production in April ahead of its release date set that has been set for July 23, 2027 which means it will come out the same month as the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow and A Quiet Place Part III.

Outside of Minecraft 2, Jason Momoa is the star of The Wrecking Crew with Dave Bautista, out on Amazon Prime Video on January 28. He's also debuting new DC character Lobo in Supergirl this summer and playing Blanka in the upcoming Street Fighter movie.