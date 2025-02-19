Blake Lively Says Two Other Women Had A Problem On It Ends With Us Set As Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Weighs In On SNL Joke: 'It Surprised Me’

Ever since the book to movie adaptation This Ends With Us hit theaters, the project has been surrounding by controversy. The drama film (which is streaming now with a Netflix subscription) is at the center of a legal battle, with both Blake Lively and director/actor Justin Baldoni filing lawsuits and making allegations against each other. The latest update: Lively says there are two other women who have complaints about Baldoni, while his lawyer broke his silence on Reynolds' SNL appearance.

Following Blake Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni's production company, the actor/director filed a suit against the New York Times, before suing Reynolds and Lively for defamation. It's hard to keep up with all the work being done by both actor's legal team, although a recent update indicated more women had issues with Baldoni while filming This Ends With Us.

What's going on with the other complaints about Justin Baldoni?

The financial stakes are high for Baldoni and Lively's lawsuits, thanks to the high cost of legal fees and millions on the line. Both legal teams are hard at work, hoping to poke holes in the other person's story and prove their representative is telling the truth. A new report by THR indicated that the Gossip Girl alum's team has been in contact with two different women who also had incidents with Baldoni on set. While the details are being kept under wraps, a spokesperson for Lively said:

Importantly, however, these victim-witnesses have given Ms. Lively permission to share their communications in the Amended Complaint as they are laid out, and they will testify and produce documents in the discovery process

There you have it. At the point of writing this story, the identities and details of these complaints remain under lock and key. But with so much of their respective cases being "he said/she said", these two new complaints have the possibility of making a real difference. Alas, we'll have to wait and see what comes to light.

What Baldoni's Lawyer Said About Reynolds And Lively On SNL

Over the weekend SNL 50 aired (streaming for those with a Peacock subscription), and the public was shocked when Ryan Reynolds made a brief cameo and seemingly referenced the ongoing legal battle. Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman reacted to this appearance while speaking about the case on Hot Mics with Billy Bush, offering:

I’m unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been sexually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation. I can’t think of anyone who’s done anything like that. So it surprised me.

Immediately upon Reynolds' cameo on SNL 50, the internet blew up. Fans wondered if it would end up actually being brought into the case, given Baldoni's defamation suit is related to how they've portrayed him to the public. Specifically, the character Nicepool in Deadpool & Wolverine, who some think is a spoof of the director/actor.

Only time will tell how things go down if/when the two It Ends With Us stars clash in court. This drama has seemingly put the kibosh on a potential sequel, so we shouldn't expect one to pop up in the 2025 movie release list.