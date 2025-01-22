‘It Wants To Shock And Entertain.’ Critics Have Seen Companion, And They’re In Agreement About The Twisty Thriller
No spoilers here!
There are plenty of upcoming horror movies set to hit the 2025 movie calendar, and one in particular — Drew Hancock’s Companion — stars a pair of actors who are really hot right now. Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher have become well-known for their roles on (for Quaid) The Boys, Scream and the upcoming Novocaine, and (for Thatcher) Yellowjackets and Heretic. Ahead of its January 31 release in theaters, critics have seen Companion, and they are praising the performances — particularly Thatcher’s — in this fun and twisty thriller.
Drew Hancock has talked about knowing Sophie Thatcher was the right choice to lead his movie — and with its chilling trailer, it’s not hard to see why — but it is difficult to suss out exactly what is happening on Josh and Iris’ weekend getaway. Early reactions to the Jack Quaid thriller implored moviegoers to avoid spoilers, so rest assured, I won’t be ruining anyone's experience here! In CinemaBlend’s review of Companion, Eric Eisenberg rates it 4 out of 5 stars, saying that Thatcher boosts every aspect of this film with her excellence. He writes:
Chris Evangelista of SlashFilm knew one of the movie’s big twists going in (it’s apparently revealed in one of Companion’s later trailers), and he assures fans that doesn’t take away from the overall experience. Sophie Thatcher gives a killer performance in what Evangelista calls “the first great film of 2025.” The critic rates it 9 out of 10, writing:
Frank Scheck of THR is just one of the critics saying that Companion is joining films like last weekend’s box office winner One of Them Days in challenging the reputation January has for being a “cinematic dumping ground.” Drew Hancock has delivered a “deliciously twisted” treat of a sci-fi thriller, Scheck says:
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting gives the movie 3.5 out of 5 skulls, writing that Sophie Thatcher stuns as she continues her ascension to stardom, but there’s not a weak link to be found in the cast. Companion is highly entertaining and smart, even if it’s not trying to reinvent the genre. Navarro says:
Jarrod Jones of Paste also encourages audiences — spoiled or unspoiled — to enjoy its not-new but always important message about finding your identity in a toxic relationship. Jones gives it a 7.0 out of 10 and writes:
Critics seem to be over the moon with Sophie Thatcher’s portrayal of Iris, and Jack Quaid is getting plenty of praise as well. In fact, the movie holds a 96% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing. If this horror flick sounds intriguing and you’ve managed to avoid spoilers, you might want to get to the theater as quickly as possible when Companion opens on Friday, January 31.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.