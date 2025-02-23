Jack Quaid's First On-Screen Death Was In The Hunger Games, And It Honestly Sounds Traumatizing: 'First I Do The Worst Thing In The World, Which Is Kill Rue'

It feels like Jack Quaid has been around nothing but movie blood since he really started taking off as an actor with The Boys, along with Scream and his most recent movie, Companion. But it’s really been in the veins of his career from the beginning with his very first movie appearance in one of The Hunger Games movies . Quaid just reflected on his debut role, and he sounds mortified by it!

Quaid starred in the very first Hunger Games movie, which came out in 2012, at the age of 19 as one of the tributes. When recalling the role to MTV with his Companion co-star Sophie Thatcher, he said this:

Well, first I do the worst thing in the world, which is kill Rue. And then Katniss immediately hits me in the chest. No I know, Marvel’s not great. His name is Marvel. It’s a sign. It’s a red flag. That must have been the first time I got killed on screen – by Jennifer Lawrence.

Honestly, what an iconic way to start your movie career! Jack Quaid is already the son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, and he started things off strongly by being the character responsible for one of the most heartbreaking movie deaths we’ve ever seen. As you might recall, Rue was played by 14-year-old Amandla Stenberg. Rue was the youngest tribute in the games who Quaid’s Marvel strikes with a stake just seconds before J-Law’s Katniss kills him off the same way.

Since it took a few years between Quaid’s movie debut and his leading roles in movies in recent years, fans have taken turns realizing it was him who committed the movie crime. Perhaps the best moment in recent years was when Amandla Stenberg recorded a message to Quaid that she forgave him for the death scene while they were both at San Diego Comic-Con at the same time. Check out his reaction:

A post shared by E! News (@enews) A photo posted by on

As he quipped, people were “spitting” at him in the streets for years over it. Now the two have peace! The two actors even once had the two most popular TV shows at the same time . Last summer, Quaid returned to The Boys, and Stenberg was in The Acolyte. Since then, Quaid has definitely had his own movie deaths, such as when he was one of the Ghostface killers , for example, perhaps to make up for it. As he said:

All great people. Most of them, women. Here’s to many more.

You can see what happens to Jack Quaid in Companion, now playing in theaters and available to rent and buy on digital. You can check out our 4-star Companion review before you decide to watch it. Oh, and for the Hunger Games fans out there, it’s been announced that another prequel movie is being made . It will center on the younger Haymitch and is based on Suzanne Collins’ new book, Sunrise on the Reaping, hitting bookshelves on March 18.