After A Wild Hunger Games Connection Between The Boys And The Acolyte Was Pointed Out, Jack Quaid And His Show Had Responses That Left Me In Tears

At first glance, you wouldn’t expect there to be deep connections between Amazon Prime’s The Boys and the Star Wars show The Acolyte . Other than the fact that they both premiered recently on the 2024 TV schedule and they’re action-packed, they don’t really have anything in common. However, the shows actually share a wild and deep connection because of The Hunger Games, and Jack Quaid as well as the Prime Video series responded to it in ways that has me crying for multiple reasons.

The Hunger Games Moment That Connects The Boys And The Acolyte

With Season 4 of The Boys and Season 1 of The Acolyte airing right now, there’s been a ton of hype surrounding both, and now fans are realizing they both feature members of The Hunger Games cast . However, this connection runs deeper than a simple casting coincidence, because the actors we're referring to are Jack Quaid’s District 1 tribute Marvel and Amandla Stenberg’s District 11 tribute Rue.

If you don’t remember why these two characters are connected, I’m sorry to remind you that The Boys’ Hughie actor killed The Acolyte cast’s lead during The Games in the 2012 movie. One very astute and funny fan pointed this out in a viral X post , writing:

We're not talking enough about how two leads of two of the biggest shows this month are Rue from The Hunger Games and the guy that impaled her with a spear @clonehumor

Yep, you read that right. Quaid’s character was the one responsible for one of the most gut-wrenching moments in The Hunger Games, and of course, the actor and his current show had the best responses to realizing this.

How Jack Quaid And The Boys Responded

As the tweet above went viral, Jack Quaid and The Boys saw it, and had to get in on the conversation. The actor was still feeling a bit guilty about what happened between his character and Rue all those years ago, and posted his hilarious message on his Instagram story:

(Image credit: Jack Quaid's Instagram)

Of course, The Boys response was perfect too, and it poked fun at its star in the best way, as the Prime Video show wrote:

Justice for Rue

It’s been 12 years since The Hunger Games, and I still want justice for Rue! I think we all do. So, of course, when I saw these posts, it had me looking like this:

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The sadness of having to remember Rue’s death got me, as it always does. However, there’s no questioning that these posts are hilarious too, and had me crying with laughter. The Boys is an off-beat, funny and intense show that would turn on its own for a bit, and I love that they did it for this.

Much like Jack Quiad’s victorious moment in The Hunger Games during his interview, both the actor and the Prime Video show should be putting their hands up and celebrating these great posts that also illuminate a magnificent connection between two of the biggest shows at the moment.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Along with this connection and the responses being wonderfully wild, it’s also a great representation of how far both these actors have come since The Hunger Games.

Jack Quaid has been starring in one of the best shows on Amazon Prime for years now, and he plays massive parts in My Adventures with Superman and Star Trek: Lower Decks, among many other things. Meanwhile, Amandla Stenberg has starred in big movies like The Hate U Give, and now, she’s making her mark on the Star Wars world.

All around, it’s wonderful to see these two thriving, and the connection they have to The Hunger Games makes it even better.