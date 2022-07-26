Hunger Games’ Amandla Stenberg Shares Hilarious Message With Jack Quaid A Decade After His Character Killed Rue Off

One of the most heartbreaking moments in The Hunger Games movies is when a young Amandla Stenberg’s Rue is murdered in the Games and dies in the arms of Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen as Panem watches the young and friendly tribute take her last breaths. The man behind that murder is a tribute named Marvel , who was played by The Boys and Lower Decks star Jack Quaid. With the 10-year anniversary of the first Hunger Games having recently passed , an all-grown-up Stenberg took some time to share a funny message to Quaid about him having killing her off in the movie.

Both Amandla Stenberg and Jack Quaid visited San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend; Stenberg for her comedic thriller Bodies Bodies Bodies and Jack Quaid for the Star Trek series Lower Decks . When Stenberg stopped at E! News on Friday, she said the following to Quaid:

Oh, Jack. It’s been so many years and it’s taken me time to recover. Sometimes I still get a jabbing pain through my abdomen and I’m reminded of the time that you murdered me, but we all have our faults and I forgive you.

Stenberg’s message was later shown to Jack Quaid alongside his Lower Decks cast when he arrived at Comic-Con a day later. When he saw her message, he said this:

YES!! YES!! Thank you Amandla… Oh my god. People were spitting at me in the streets for years. I’m very happy, I’m getting emotional.

While Stenberg certainly didn’t have to forgive her co-star for stabbing her through the abdomen (in the movie), the actress, who is now 23 years old, decided to be the bigger tribute and let her Hunger Games co-star off the hook after all this time. Quaid reacted with enthusiasm, seeming to show that the moment in the movie had taken a toll on him over the years. It’s not easy being the guy responsible for one of the saddest moments in a franchise. Check out the video:

When Amandla Stenberg and Jack Quaid played tributes in The Hunger Games, they were unknown actors at the time and just getting started in Hollywood. Nowadays, both supporting actors from the franchise ( including many others who have since become famous ) are big names outside the book adaptations. Quaid also recently starred in Scream and is set to be apart of Christopher Nolan’s next movie, Oppenheimer. Stenberg will star in her own Star Wars series called TheAcolyte next, which was officially announced days ago.