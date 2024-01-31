Jake Gyllenhaal Shared BTS Looks From His Roadhouse Remake, And I'm Not Shocked They're Mostly Shirtless Workout Pics

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has had a long and wildly successful career, spanning both movies and theater. He's shown a killer work ethic in the process, doing prep and training to prepare for upcoming movies. Case in point: the forthcoming Road House remake, directed by Doug Limon. The Road House trailer showed how ripped Gyllenhaal got for the role of Elwood Salton, and he recently posted some behind the scenes images from the set. And I'm not shocked that they're mostly shirtless workout pics.

Plenty of celebrities get fit for roles, especially within the superhero genre. Since Gyllenhaal is playing a former UFC fighter in Road House, it was important that he looked the part. The internet lost its mind when Gyllenhaal revealed his ripped physique while filming, and he's been named Jacked Gyllenhaal by fans. And you can see some of the work he did on set thanks to the actor's Instagram post about his time on set. Check it out below:

It definitely looks like there was some fun on set. That is, in between the moments were Gyllenhaal was planking or taking ice baths. Luckily we won't have to wait too long for Road House to be released, where moviegoers can see how those effort paid off.

What we know about Road House includes the killer cast, and that it's a remake of the 1989 film of the same name. Gyllenhaal will be joined by familiar faces like Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, and even real-life UFC fighter Conor McGregor. One can only imagine how the latter might have contributed to the Brokeback Mountain actor's process by being on set.

There's definitely a bunch of hype surrounding the new Road House movie, in no small part thanks to the physical transformation made by Jake Gyllenhaal. The movie will be released in March for those with an Amazon Prime subscription, although not everyone involved is particularly happy about that release strategy.

While the movie's upcoming streaming release will likely get it seen by a ton of Amazon Prime Video subscribers, the Road House director Doug Limon isn't pleased about it skipping theaters. While he thinks it might be his best movie ever, he's upset Amazon decided to exclusively stream the project. We'll just have to wait and see how the movie is ultimately received, and if Limon and Amazon are able to find some type of agreement. Only time will tell.

Road House is expected to get its wide release March 21st on Amazon Prime. While we wait to see Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor duke it out from the comfort of our homes, check the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. That includes both streaming and full theatrical releases.