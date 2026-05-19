Keke Palmer Has A Big-Screen Neon Crime Comedy Coming. The Director Just Threw Out A Depressing Movie Theater Reality Check

The 2026 movie schedule is packed to the brim with a number of interesting titles, and Keke Palmer is arguably headlining one of the most eclectic ones. Palmer's latest film is Neon’s I Love Boosters, a crime comedy that comes from the mind of acclaimed writer/director Boots Riley. The film is set to hit theaters later this week, and the cast and crew have already been promoting it. As part of that, Riley recently responded to a fan inquiry, and it paints a brutally honest picture of the state of movie theaters in this current entertainment landscape.

Riley is a constant fixture on social media and doesn’t mind sharing (brutally) honest comments on a given topic when it’s warranted. An admirer recently tagged Riley in an post and invited the filmmaker to join them and some friends for a potential I Love Boosters screening in June. Riley later reposted the offer on X and didn’t mince words about why the fan should consider organizing that friend-centric meet-up for May:

IF YOU WAIT TIL JUNE, ITS GAME OVER FOR I LOVE BOOSTERS. WE HAVE TO HAVE EVERYONE GO SEE THIS ON THE WEEKEND OF MAY 22ND OR THEY START PULLING IT OFF OF SCREENS. Please please celebrate your birthday on the weekend of May 22nd!

Sadly, Riley’s post is a reflection of a few unfortunate realities that currently exist as far as cinemas go. A smaller film like Boosters can have a difficult time performing in a cinema under even the best of circumstances. What makes the situation even trickier for Riley’s latest feature, though, is that it’s coming out during the onset of the summer blockbuster season. In other words, should Boosters not attract much business during its opening weekend, it could quickly lose screens at cinemas across the country.

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While I’m someone who enjoys big, tentpole films, I also appreciate smaller films that are a bit more niche. So it pains me to see that a talented filmmaker like Boots Riley, who also directed the well reviewed Sorry to Bother You – even has to make this appeal at all. Honestly, it’s easy to see why a star like Harrison Ford would be “concerned” about theaters. Ideally, there’d be a situation in which a healthy ecosystem – greatly sparked by solid cinema attendance – would allow films of different sizes to get their time in the sun.

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Something that’s also disappointing about all of this is that the humorously chaotic-looking I Love Boosters has received strong reviews thus far, and it currently holds a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Set in a heightened version of the San Francisco Bay Area, the film sees Palmer play Corvette, the member of a group of shoplifters. And their ultimate goal is to get revenge on a fashion magnate for pilfering their designs. Palmer leads a stellar cast that includes Taylour Paige, Naomi Ackie, LaKeith Stanfield, Eiza González, Poppy Liu, Will Poulter, Don Cheadle and Demi Moore.

Although there’s reason to be concerned about Boosters' box office performance, there’s also the possibility that it could end up being a surprise hit. Keke Palmer is no stranger to such fortune, as her 2025 buddy comedy, One of Them Days, crushed in theaters. Neon is also known for its quirky movie marketing, so that could help give the film a “boost” as well.

I Love Boosters opens in theaters on May 22. With that, based on Boots Riley’s appeal, anyone who wants the film to stay in cinemas for a while will want to make it a point to see it as soon as they can.