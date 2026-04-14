How Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse’s First Footage Picked Up From That Miles Morales Cliffhanger

If you can believe it, thanks to lengthy delays, it has been nearly three years since Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse landed in theaters. And ever since, we Spidey fans (Web-Heads?) have been dying for just the slightest little glimpse of the next entry, wondering how Beyond the Spider-Verse was coming along. It might not be on the 2026 movie calendar, but after all this waiting, we finally have our first footage from the highly anticipated follow-up, and it apparently picks up where that wild Miles Morales cliffhanger left off.

Per Entertainment Weekly, new footage from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was shown off during Sony's CinemaCon event in Las Vegas on Monday. Directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson took the stage at Caesar's Palace, along with producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, to introduce a scene from the start of the final chapter in the animated trilogy. The clip picks up right where the ending of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse left Morales, stuck on Earth-42, where an alternate version of Miles (played by Jharrel Jerome) is acting as the villainous Prowler.

(Image credit: Sony Animation)

The footage reportedly wastes no time throwing Miles back into the deep end. It opens with him realizing the worst-case scenario is real: there is no Spider-Man in this world. And before he can process that, he’s face-to-face with his uncle Aaron and then promptly knocked out by the alternate version of himself. When he wakes up, he’s tied up and forced into a conversation with a Miles who didn’t become a hero. Instead, he became the Prowler. The back-and-forth is tense in that very Spider-Verse way, with our Miles trying to explain canon events and the fact that his dad is going to die in two days, while Aaron and Prowler-Miles are understandably stuck on a much simpler question: what is a Spider-Man, and why should they care?

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Things spiral quickly from there. Our Miles starts glitching out, admits his atoms don’t even like being in this dimension, and tries to de-escalate a situation that’s clearly already past that point. Prowler-Miles, not exactly moved by any of this, points out he’s doing a lot of talking for someone chained to a punching bag. That’s when Miles finally switches gears, drops the explanations, and makes his move, blasting his way out and escaping. From there, the footage reportedly jumps into a rapid-fire montage, teasing bigger action, multiverse chaos, and the growing list of problems Miles has to deal with. Save his dad, stop the Spot, outrun Miguel and the Spider-Society. His answer? Simple: that’s just what heroes do.

(Image credit: Sony Animation)

Looking at the bigger picture, it’s easy to see why expectations are so high. The Spider-Verse story kicked off with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which introduced Miles and went on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature while pulling in over $390 million worldwide. It then expanded in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which blew things open into a full multiverse story and earned nearly $700 million globally.

Beyond the Spider-Verse was always meant to finish that story. It was originally planned as the second half of Across the Spider-Verse, but delays, including the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, pushed it back.

The Spider-Verse world isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Sony is already working on a Spider-Punk spinoff centered on Daniel Kaluuya’s version of the character, while Nicolas Cage is set to return as Spider-Noir in a live-action series for folks with an Amazon Prime Video subscription, though that one will take place in its own separate corner of the multiverse. As for the main story, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently slated to hit theaters on June 18, 2027.