Beyond The Spider-Verse’s Directors Teased A Trailer Coming ‘Soon…ish,’ And Fans Think They Know When

The superhero genre is showing no signs of slowing down, to the joy of fans like me. While some folks are looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies, there are plenty who are counting down the days until Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse hits theaters next year. Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller recently claimed that we'll be getting the first trailer "soon-ish", and fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have an idea about when this might happen.

Across The Spider-Verse (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) greatly expanded the animated franchise's multiversal story, and fans are eager to see what comes next for Miles Morales and company. While speaking with Tech Radar, Miller said to "stay tuned" for the threequel's trailer, and Lord followed up with:

Soon. You'll see something soon...ish.

How delightfully cryptic. There's clearly a ton of fan interest in this Oscar-winning franchise, especially after Across the Spider-Verse's cliffhanger ending. While Lord and Miller didn't give us an exact date, fans are reading behind the lines and think they figured out when the trailer for the next movie might arrive.

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"Soon...ish" is a hopeful message, and has fans thinking that Beyond the Spider-Verse's trailer should be arriving this year. Specifically, the most popular theory is that it'll be in theaters when Spider-Man: Brand New Day is released in July. Considering they're both Sony projects about web slingers, this does make a great deal of sense.

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Of course, this is just a theory at this point, and there's been no concrete information as to when we'll see the first glance at Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. But there's a ton of hype surrounding the animated franchise, which has a giant scope and a unique visual language. And fans can't wait to see what Chris Miller and Phil Lord have up their sleeves for the next installment in the property.

Given how wildly popular the first two Spider-Verse movies were, there are also plenty of fans who are hoping that Miles Morales gets the live-action treatment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There's been no indication that Marvel is actually moving forward with that, but the character will likely only get more popular once the third Spider-Verse movie hits theaters next year. We'll just have to wait and see if its first trailer actually comes this July.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently expected to arrive in theaters on June 18th 2027. First up is Brand New Day arrives on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to see if Tom Holland's fourth solo movie brings us the first trailer for the animated threequel. Fingers crossed.