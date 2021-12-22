James Bond Odds: A Marvel Hero Surpasses Tom Hardy, And There Are Way More Changes

James Bond certainly knows how to defeat the odds, and frankly, so do the people that are supposedly in line to play the character. No Time To Die’s home video release only marks one more step closer to the eventuality of a new 007 being named. The bettor’s market apparently has celebrated that event in its own way, as Venom: Let There Be Carnage star/perennial Bond favorite Tom Hardy has been knocked off the top spot yet again. This time, it’s another Marvel hero who’s done the job, as Eternals’ Richard Madden has surpassed the previous favorite.

Where Do The James Bond Odds Stand Currently?

It wasn't too long ago that Tom Hardy once again found himself sitting pretty at the top of the heap. This only reinforces something that fans and spectators alike should know about the 007 betting odds, as it can all change with just a spin of the wheel. Thanks to US-Bookies , here’s what the new, Madden-friendly standings look like:

Richard Madden - 3/1

Tom Hardy - 4/1

Henry Cavill - 5/1

Idris Elba - 6/1

Regé-Jean Page - 8/1

Jamie Bell - 10/1

James Norton - 11/1

Tom Hopper - 12/1

Sam Heughan - 16/1

Cillian Murphy - 22/1

Lashana Lynch / Mahershala Ali - 25/1

Callum Turner - 28/1

Yet again, it’s not the names that are changing in the big James Bond horse race, but rather the standings. Richard Madden’s resurgence only proves that, as his previous 4/1 showing yielded a drop backwards, only to come back to the top. Though if you’re really keen on Henry Cavill’s chances, his third place standing is a welcomed sight to see, keeping The Witcher star very much in the conversation he’s hoping to be a part of . Rounding out the top five is Idris Elba and Regé-Jean Page, both of whom have also seen their share of ups and downs, but remain in the thoughts of the public. But if you thought the picks closer to the top were interesting, wait until you see the scrum of actors tied at 33/1 odds to become the new 007!

The 33/1 Gang

33/1 odds aren’t exactly the most promising, that’s a given. That being said, the pack of actors that seem to have found themselves in a nine-way tie in this slot are an impressive mix of previously tipped names and surprises. These are the thespians who are tied for the back of the pack:

Tom Holland

Damian Lewis

Dan Stevens

Jack Lowden

Jack O’Connell

Jamie Dornan

Jodie Comer

Oliver Jackson Cohen

Tom Hiddleston

What’s worth noting initially is that according to the data set that these odds come from, Tom Holland in particular has had a meteoric rise. Previously slated at 80/1, it’s assumed that the record-breaking performance of Spider-Man: No Way Home has sent his chances skyrocketing. It’d be more exciting if the MCU gig, as well as his potential commitments to Uncharted’s franchise, weren’t standing in the way; and it’s doubtful that there would be room for all of that on the young actor’s plate.

Another surprising entry is Downton Abbey veteran, and star of this year’s sci-fi dramedy I’m Your Man, Dan Stevens. For someone who seems suited for the post, there doesn’t seem to have been that much talk surrounding the man’s chances, at least in recent years. 33/1 puts him on the map, much as it does The Last Duel’s Jodie Comer. Though in the case of Comer, the repeated insistence that a female James Bond doesn’t have to happen makes her odds even more miraculous.