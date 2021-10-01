Is Henry Cavill Still Interested In Joining The James Bond Franchise? He Reacts

With No Time to Die finally hitting theaters, Daniel Craig’s final bow as James Bond is nearly upon us. And as such, Eon Productions is likely going to begin its long search for the next 007. Fans have been tossing around names for years, including Superman actor Henry Cavill. And it sounds like DC’s Man of Steel is actually interested in joining the franchise-- in a variety of roles.

Henry Cavill is best known for playing Superman in the DCEU, but he’s kept busy in a number of other iconic roles. This includes playing a badass agents in both Mission: Impossible - Fallout and The Man from U.N.C.L.E.. Rather than inquiring if he wanted to play James Bond, Cavill was recently asked if he’d be down to be a Bond Villain. He responded enthusiastically, saying:

If Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] interested me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion, and that would be something I'd be very keen to explore further.

Well, there you have it. It looks like Henry Cavill is down to join the iconic world of James Bond. And while many think he’d be the perfect one to play 007 himself, Cavill is open to take on the challenge of being a Bond Villain. After all, he’s got experience doing both types of gigs.

Henry Cavill’s comments to The Movie Dweeb are sure to inspire a few new James Bond theories involving the hulking Superman actor. Since he’s already spoken about playing Bond a few times, the interviewer instead asked about the possibility of being a villain. And either way, it seems the 38-year-old star is down to join such an illustrious franchise.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The talk about the next James Bond began when it was first revealed that Bond 25 would be Daniel Craig’s final appearance in the role. He’s been playing 007 on and off for a decade, and fans can’t wait to see how the current narrative ends with No Time to Die. Barbara Broccoli and the folks at Eon productions haven’t started this search yet, but it feels imminent.

Those actors lucky enough to make the shortlist for the next James Bond are no doubt going to be put through the wringer with multiple auditions and callbacks. There’s also a physical assessment , which ensures actors are ready for the dizzying action of the beloved property. Henry Cavill seems like a great choice, but it remains to be seen if he’s actually in the running.

As previously mentioned, Henry Cavill isn’t the only actor who fans have been theorizing might end up being the next James Bond. Other popular choices include Idris Elba , Outlander’s Sam Heughan, Tom Hiddleston, and Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page.