In Very Gen Z Move, Kylie Jenner May Be Pivoting Away From Alcohol

Just like her Kardashian sisters, Kylie Jenner is always on the hustle, keeping busy with Kylie Cosmetics, her clothing line, the family’s reality show and more, while also somehow still finding time to support boyfriend Timothée Chalamet during awards season. She’s also not too busy to keep up with the trends, and one of her brands might be making a big move based on the climate of her generation.

Two years ago Kylie Jenner launched Sprinter, a line of vodka sodas, but there seem to be plenty of clues that the canned cocktails may have run their course and that the Gen Z influencer may be pivoting to something more health-conscious, like nutritional shakes. Something is certainly happening, as the brand’s Instagram page has been wiped, with the bio reading simply:

we’ve been working honey 🫦

Kylie Jenner also tagged Sprinter’s account in an Instagram Stories video on her own page that showed her hand pouring a powdered substance into a bottle of water.

More than that, though, TMZ reports that Kylie Jenner’s beverage company has filed for multiple trademarks in the past few weeks that cover products from dietary and nutritional supplements to supplement shakes, supplement energy bars, vitamins and more. Trademarks were also filed for powders to make energy drinks, sports beverages and non-alcoholic cocktail mixes.

This would be a pretty fitting move, given that studies show Gen Z drinks less alcohol than its older counterparts. One study shows that 28% of college students in 2018 did not drink alcohol, up from 20% in 2002. The percentage was even larger for young adults ages 18 to 22 who weren’t in college, with 30% saying they abstained from beer, wine or spirits, compared to 24% in 2002.

That trend toward higher sobriety rates has been increasing for two decades, according to one psychiatrist, so by that logic, those numbers would be even higher amongst today’s young adults.

It does sound like a sensible move, given how over-saturated the celebrity alcohol market can be. Even her sister Kendall Jenner has a tequila brand, joining others like Jason Momoa, George Clooney, Blake Lively, Dwayne Johnson and Jennifer Lopez (who doesn’t even drink much).

Popular actors like Zendaya and Tom Holland deciding to go sober has also made teetotaling trendy amongst today’s young adults, who collectively seem to have increased interest in health and nutrition. Take Kylie Jenner’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, who expanded her lifestyle brand to include Lemme, which offers an array of vitamins and supplements for everything from stress to metabolism to vaginal health.

Nothing specific has been disclosed regarding what Kylie Jenner and Sprinter are up to, but obviously moves are being made. We’ll continue to keep an eye on this as we also wait for information regarding a 2026 premiere date for The Kardashians Season 8. In the meantime, you can keep up with the Kardashian-Jenner family by streaming the first seven seasons with a Hulu subscription.