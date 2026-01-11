Someone Told Hugh Jackman About The World Record He Lost Thanks To Blade, And His Response Was As Sharp As Wolverine's Claws

There aren’t many actors who can match the kind of superhero genre longevity that Hugh Jackman has had. Jackman made his debut as Logan a.k.a. Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men and went on to reprise the role in various films, with the latest being 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Because of that lengthy tenure, the Australian actor was the recipient of a very impressive record, which he ultimately lost to Blade star Wesley Snipes. Jackman was recently made aware of the loss, and the witty actor shared a razor-sharp response.

Jackman originally held the Guinness World Record for the longest tenure as a live-action Marvel superhero, with that number standing at 24 years in 2024. However, Snipes – who made his debut as Eric Brooks/Blade in 1998 – managed to nab that title back when he reprised his role in D&W alongside Jackman. That appearance brought Snipes’ Marvel stint up to 26 years. BuzzFeed UK recently brought up the record loss to Jackman and, as seen in the Instagram video of the chat, he had a funny reply:

If I had known, I would have banned him. I would’ve written him out… I’m literally de-friending him now.

One thing to know about Hugh Jackman is that he’s all about the jokes (and that’s unsurprising given this is the same man who’s engaged in a faux feud with Ryan Reynolds). During his interview, for which he was promoting the film Song Sung Blue, Jackman was also asked if he needed to win that title back. Jackman then mused that he believed it would all come down to whoever lived longer. As for who would win, the sharp Wolverine portrayer shared a chuckleworthy take, which can be seen in the video:

Jackman is definitely no slouch, but Wesley Snipes is also a force to be reckoned with in his own right. Snipes’ imposing presence is arguably one of the biggest reasons why he’s so perfect for the role of the Daywalker. In 2024, many were hyped to see him reprise his role as Brooks (although the original Blade trilogy writer was confused by his appearance). The character’s inclusion in Deadpool & Wolverine was not only special for Snipes himself, but it was auspicious for Ryan Reynolds (the lead actor and producer) as well.

Of course, the re-emergence of Wolverine was a major moment as well, and Jackman has been candid about how Reynolds helped convince him to don those adamantium claws again. Now, as Marvel Cinematic Universe films like Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars approach, Jackman is receiving questions about whether he’ll reprise Logan at some point. He recently said he’d never rule out the possibility but mostly played coy.

Another appearance as his beloved mutant character could help Hugh Jackman take back his title (if Wesley Snipes doesn’t return either, of course). Considering the funny thoughts he shared on losing the record, however, it feels as though he doesn’t put so much stock into such accomplishments. Quite frankly, I love a sharp-witted actor who doesn’t take himself too seriously.

Check out both Jackman and Snipes in Deadpool & Wolverine, which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription. Other X-Men-related films can also be found on that platform.