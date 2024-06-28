Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrated Her First Friday Filming Freaky Friday 2 By Revealing A Sweet Memory About Mark Harmon

At the top of the week, we received the ultimate update: Freaky Friday 2 is currently being filmed ! On top of knowing that Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan would be returning to the fold as the mother-daughter duo who rocked it with the hilarious early '00s comedy, we also learned that many more actors from the original movie are back on set. On the first Friday of filming, Curtis had something particularly sweet to say about her on-screen hubby, Mark Harmon.

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated the first official freaky Friday on the set of the Disney sequel by posting a picture of herself in front of Mark Harmon’s sweet on-set ride. Check it:

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) A photo posted by on

As Curtis shared on Instagram , Harmon has a vintage Airstream trailer that he has been using for at least three decades! With that in mind, it sounds like the actor used the same vehicle the last time they played love interests in a Freaky Friday movie. Curtis loves being parked next to the actor and was feeling reflective about being longtime friends with him.

This isn’t the first time Curtis and Harmon have reunited since the original Freaky Friday either. Curtis had a five-episode stint on NCIS back in 2012 (nine years before his Season 19 exit ) as Dr. Samantha Ryan, the head of the Department of Defense's PsyOps Division, who ended up helping Gibbs out on a murder investigation. One has to wonder if her name of “Ryan” was inspired by their Freaky Friday connection!

As you may recall, the events of the first Freaky Friday occur as Jamie Lee Curtis’ Tess is about to get married to Harmon’s Ryan. Her fiancé is not the father of Lohan’s Anna, so she has reservations about him – and certainly doesn’t want to kiss him following her body swap with her mom. But as the story progresses, Anna starts to come around to Ryan and understand that he’s actually a great fit for their family.

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) A photo posted by on

With Freaky Friday 2 likely being set 20 years after the original’s events, we do have to wonder what storyline will be in store for Tess and Ryan! Along with Harmon back, Chad Michael Murray is among the OG actors announced to be back as well along with Stephen Tobolowsky as Tess’ high school teacher Mr. Bates, the other members of Pink Slip, Maddie and Peg (Christina Vidal and Haley Hudson), along with the hilarious mother-daughter duo from the Chinese restaurant who initiate the body swap (Rosalind Chao and Lucille Soong).

Additionally, Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Acolyte’s Manny Jacinto, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’s Julia Butters and Under Wraps’ Sophia Hammons have been cast.

