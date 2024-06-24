Lindsay Lohan And Jamie Lee Curtis Are Back In Action For Freaky Friday 2, But I'm More Excited That Chad Michael Murray And Other OGs Are Returning

For years, fans had long hoped that Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis would reunite for a Freaky Friday 2, which would serve as a follow-up to their beloved 2003 body-swap comedy. Said production had seen its fair share of starts and stops over the years and, for a while, it seemed like it might never get off the ground. However, Lohan finally confirmed the sequel back in March, and the announcement generated a considerable amount of excitement amongst fans. Now, it would seem that cameras are starting to roll on the film, and it’s also been revealed that the two lead actresses will be joined by Chad Michael Murray and other returning franchise OGs.

Walt Disney Studios formally confirmed that production had begun on the movie, which is currently filming in Los Angeles. So, as you’d imagine, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are on the set and seem ready for their close-ups. The two not only appeared in a photo that was shared on X by the House of Mouse, but the company also dropped a sweet video of them, which was shared to TikTok. You can check it out for yourself:

@disneystudios The band’s back together and coming to theaters in 2025 🤘. The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production! ♬ original sound - Disney Studios

The prospect of the two actresses reprising their roles as mother-daughter duo Tess and Anna Coleman is exciting enough. However, what really has me jazzed about the upcoming Disney movie is the sheer number of actors who will be re-teaming with them for the film. Chad Michael Murray is on tap to reprise his role as Jake – Anna’s love interest, while Mark Harmon is set to return as Tess’ boyfriend-turned-husband, Ryan. Also back in the fray are Stephen Tobolowsky (Mr. Bates), Christina Vidal (Maddie), Haley Hudson (Peg), Rosalind Chao (Pei-Pei) and Lucille Soong (Pei-Pei’s mother). Some series newcomers have also been tapped in Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Manny Jacinto, Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons.

In addition to these cast additions, a brief synopsis was provided. Set years after the first movie, the sequel revisits Anna, who now has a daughter and is also going to be a step-mother. There aren’t any specifics on who might be following in Anna and Tess’ footsteps and swapping bodies, but it’s teased that they two are going to realize that lightning can strike twice. This opens up a number of intriguing storytelling possibilities, for sure. And there are a number of unknowns, including whether Anna ended up with Jake or is about to merge with his family as a step-parent. And what have Tess and Ryan been up to these days? Only time will tell.

As someone who enjoys sequels, I can definitely appreciate when filmmakers manage to bring back a fair amount of the original cast. Up to this point, it was unclear just who else would rejoin the two leads for the film. Chad Michael Murray discussed the sequel earlier this year, saying that it would be cool to bring Jake back. Mark Harmon addressed a follow-up as well and, while he didn’t give a definitive answer on whether he’d return as Ryan, he seemed open to it. Fans are sure to be happy that the two of them – along with others – will be reappearing again.

The long-awaited sequel, which is being directed by Nisha Ganatra, has honestly never felt more real than it does right now. It’s very surreal to see Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis together on set again after years of hopeful teases and updates. As we speak, I’m feeling a massive rush of early 2000s nostalgia over this production. Let’s hope that the actors and their returning co-stars manage to make this movie well worth the wait.

The Freaky Friday sequel is set to open in theaters as part of the 2025 movie schedule. Those who’d like to revisit its predecessor can stream it now using a Disney+ subscription.