Jamie Lee Curtis Throws Back To That Time She Went Topless At 50 And People Freaked Out

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has been a public figure for decades now, getting her first big break with John Carpenter’s 1978 original Halloween movie . And firsts are still happening in her career, as she recently earned her first Oscar nomination for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. On top of her talents, she’s also known for her sparkling personality and A+ use of social media. Case in point: Curtis threw it back to that time she went topless at 50 and people freaked out.

Jamie Lee Curtis recently spoke about aging , as she got her first Academy Award nod at the age of 64. She’s clearly got a great sense of self, even dating back over a decade, where she posed topless for AARP. Curtis recently shared this on her Instagram , while reminiscing on the way the public reacted to her baring it all. Check it out below:

Once again Jamie Lee Curtis has got a point, and is using her platform for a cause. While reminiscing about one of the times she was on the cover of AARP magazine, she also addressed the attitudes people have about sexuality, particularly for older folks. Considering how little Curtis is showing, it’s hard to imagine why people had such a hard time with this image.

Jamie Lee Curtis shared this topless throwback image to her 4.8 million followers on Instagram. Despite the image being conservative in how much skin the Halloween icon was showing, she reflected on it basically blowing people’s minds at the time. Given the current age of celebrities going on OnlyFans, I have to wonder if the reaction would be different if Curtis posted the same image nowadays. Hey, hindsight is 20/20.

As previously mentioned, JLC is having a bit of a moment right now. This seemingly began with the wild success of 2018’s Halloween , which was expanded into a full horror trilogy. She also had a great role in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, and went viral while appearing on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And through it all she’s been super active on social media, using her platform for causes that are close to the living legend’s heart.

Seeing Jamie Lee Curtis posing topless like this doesn’t seem all that compromising, especially considering all the wild states we saw her in during her Oscar-nominated performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. We saw her play various forms of IRS Inspector Dierdre, including a professional wrestler and a hotdog-fingered lover of Michelle Yeoh . After the craziness of that acclaimed movie, seeing her bare shoulders and cleavage is far less revolutionary.