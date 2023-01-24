Jamie Lee Curtis Posts Emotional Response To Her First Oscar Nomination For Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has been a movie star since bursting on the scene as Laurie Strode in John Carpenter's 1968 hit Halloween. While she's played that role on and off over the years, she's also had a super successful career in TV and film. So it's kind of hard to believe that she got her very first Academy Award nomination this morning, for her performance in The Daniels' Everything Everywhere All at Once. And in response to this honor, Curtis posted an emotional reaction on social media.

Jaime Lee Curtis has been keeping super busy lately, and her hilarious and action-heavy performance as IRS Inspector Dierdre Beaubeirdre has been universally acclaimed. She's been a favorite for the Best Supporting Actress category, after being similarly honored during other events during Awards Season. She shared her honest thoughts about getting an Academy Award nomination on Instagram, check it out below:

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

What a class act. Part of why Jamie Lee Curtis is having such a big moment right now is because of her truly delightful personality. And as such, it should come to no surprise that she delivered a thoughtful and sweet response to being nominated for an Oscar for the first time at age 64. That included a nod to her family like her late mother, actress Janet Leigh.

Jamie Lee Curtis reflected on her career and heritage to her whopping 4.8 million followers on Instagram. She thanked her family of immigrants for making their way to the states to give her this opportunity. And despite having such a long career in film, Curtis also confessed she's often felt like an outside in Hollywood. Hopefully this latest honor helps her feel otherwise.

Of course, JLC also took time to directly speak about the one-of-a-kind project that ultimately earned her an Oscar nom. The Daniels' Everything Everywhere All at Once was endlessly ambitious, and with a wholly unique tone. And while there was both action and comedy, the story was also an emotional one about family, immigration, trauma, and acceptance. Curtis has been a vocal cheerleader for the movie, even getting into a multiversal feud with Doctor Strange 2 in the process.

Given the other nominations that have come Jamie Lee Curtis' way this season for Everything Everywhere All At Once, her Academy Award nod seemed like a sure thing ahead of this morning's official announcement. But fans of The Daniels' acclaimed movie will also be excited to learn that Curtis is nominated alongside co-star Stephanie Hsu, who played Joy Wang/ Jobu Tupaki. We'll just have to wait and see if either of them snatch the trophy, or if that honor goes to Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Jamie Lee Curtis also posted a photo of her reaction upon learning she'd actually gotten an Oscar nomination. She also tips her hat to Stephanie Hsu in the process. As always, her social media game is on point. Check it out:

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Given Jamie Lee Curtis' generations of fans, there are plenty of folks in the comments section cheering her on. That includes fellow actors like Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell, who was her co-star in the TV series Scream Queens. We'll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out when the Academy Awards take place in March.

The Oscars will air March 12th. Everything Everywhere All at Once is streaming now on Showtime. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. As for Jamie Lee Curtis, she's got exciting projects coming down the line like Borderlands and Disney's The Haunted Mansion.