Janelle Monae’s ‘Rich B**ch’ Accent Is The Real Star Of Glass Onion. How The Actress Did It
Janelle Monae's accents are some of the highlights of Rian Johnson's Glass Onion.
The following contains spoilers for Glass Onion.
The hero of Glass Onion may be Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc, but the real star of the show is probably Janelle Monae, who puts in double time in the new movie playing two different characters, or more accurately, one charcter who is also pretending to be somebody else. Monae needed two different voices in the movie for her two different characters. One has a strong American southern accent, and the other had that accent, before she covered it in what the movie calls the “rich bitch” voice.
Glass Onion has an incredible cast but none are quite as impressive as Monae. Monae says she had a lot of freedom in tackling the voices of twin sisters Helen and Cassandra. For Cassandra, who wanted to hide her origins in order to be taken more seriously, Monae tells EW that it was about creating a “corporate” voice that didn’t reveal where it came from. Monae said…
When we first meet who we think is Cassandra in Glass Onion, she has basically no accent at all. This makes the reveal all the more surprising when we find out that who we’re actually seeing is sister Helen, impersonating Cassandra, using a voice they created as children that they called “rich bitch.” But since both sisters used to play with the voice, Helen is able to do her version of it when it is time to pretend to be her sister.
When we listen to Helen as herself we hear how artificial the “rich bitch" voice really is, as Helen has a very pronounced accent, she’s not trying to hide where she’s from in any way. As Monae explained…
Janelle Monae’s two performances, and two accents, are some of the highlights of Glass Onion. The two characters seem like anything but sisters from their voices alone. They are very distinct characters, even though we only ever see the actual Cassandra in flashbacks. Glass Onion is available to watch with a Netflix subscription.
