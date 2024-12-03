Jason Momoa Discusses Being ‘Scared’ When Performing On Stage And How It’s ‘Different’ From Shooting Massive Blockbusters

Performing for a camera is far different than performing for a live audience. I mean, that seems like a no-brainer. Any kind of entertainment not done live is always polished to perfection, whether it be for a movie, TV show or music video. If anything is shot live, there’s a distinct kind of fear, because a mistake couldn’t be easily expunged. Actor Jason Momoa, who's headlined some massive blockbusters, has experience with both settings. With that, he opened up about being "scared" on stage and how it compares to acting for a camera.

Known for his roles in Game of Thrones, Aquaman and more, Jason Momoa has recently been shredding on bass for a band called ÖOF TATATÁ. The band was started by the A-lister himself and his friends, Mike Hayes and Kenny Dale. Their first in person show was held back in August, and the band just completed a small tour in early November. During an interview with People , Momoa described how it felt to shift from being filmed for the screen to being front and center stage, and it sounds like there's been a learning curve:

It gives me an opportunity to have two hours to really be scared. I've never done theater, I've never been on stage — so it's another aspect that I've never gotten into. It is kind of nice being scared and to just entertain people that way. It's been fun to experience that. It could be a crowd of 400, it could be a crowd of 1,000, but they're right there. It's so exposed. And it's not something that if I mess up, it's just like, 'Oh.' You want to be perfect. But I think people are having a good time, so I'm just trying to go out there and spread a little love.

One can understand why the former DC star would be somewhat "scared" upon taking to the stage. So many people deal with stage fright, and being in front of a group of people can be a bit daunting if you're not used to it. Kudos to the leading man for being so open about that, as it could encourage others to do the same.

Jason Momoa previously admitted to being nervous on the Dune set but, all in all, he seems to have a knack for being in front of a camera. As for how filming a movie or TV show differs from that stage work, the See star says the following:

We are playing characters, and the camera's watching us. Being with a live audience, it's not my background. It's rejuvenating. You get that energy back from fans, so it's cool because, when you're acting, you shoot something, it's good right then, and you don't see it for two years. This has that instant gratification of being there with everybody, and so it is a new experience for me.

The motorcycle enthusiast has been quite busy outside of his tour with ÖOF TATATÁ. He also just recently celebrated The Wrecking Crew 's production start . Also, he’s starring i n A Minecraft Movie , sharing the screen with Jack Black. Funny enough, Black is also in a band called Tenacious D (and if you haven’t seen his movie about said band, I highly recommend it). Also, Black’s bandmate, Kyle Glass, hinted at a potential Tenacious D reunion in the aforementioned video game adaptation.

It goes without saying that Jason Momoa has thrived in Hollywood, as he's carved out a solid lane for himself. He's also spoken about the blessing of his career taking off later in life. Momoa is certainly a professional, and I love to hear that he's fighting through any nervousness with stage fright to try new things. Here's hoping that continues to be the case -- and that he keeps on delivering quality filmed productions as well.

Check out the 2025 movie schedule so that you'll know when Jason Momoa's upcoming films head your way.