Jason Momoa Discusses Being ‘Scared’ When Performing On Stage And How It’s ‘Different’ From Shooting Massive Blockbusters
Stage fright or camera shyness?
Performing for a camera is far different than performing for a live audience. I mean, that seems like a no-brainer. Any kind of entertainment not done live is always polished to perfection, whether it be for a movie, TV show or music video. If anything is shot live, there’s a distinct kind of fear, because a mistake couldn’t be easily expunged. Actor Jason Momoa, who's headlined some massive blockbusters, has experience with both settings. With that, he opened up about being "scared" on stage and how it compares to acting for a camera.
Known for his roles in Game of Thrones, Aquaman and more, Jason Momoa has recently been shredding on bass for a band called ÖOF TATATÁ. The band was started by the A-lister himself and his friends, Mike Hayes and Kenny Dale. Their first in person show was held back in August, and the band just completed a small tour in early November. During an interview with People, Momoa described how it felt to shift from being filmed for the screen to being front and center stage, and it sounds like there's been a learning curve:
One can understand why the former DC star would be somewhat "scared" upon taking to the stage. So many people deal with stage fright, and being in front of a group of people can be a bit daunting if you're not used to it. Kudos to the leading man for being so open about that, as it could encourage others to do the same.
Jason Momoa previously admitted to being nervous on the Dune set but, all in all, he seems to have a knack for being in front of a camera. As for how filming a movie or TV show differs from that stage work, the See star says the following:
The motorcycle enthusiast has been quite busy outside of his tour with ÖOF TATATÁ. He also just recently celebrated The Wrecking Crew's production start. Also, he’s starring in A Minecraft Movie, sharing the screen with Jack Black. Funny enough, Black is also in a band called Tenacious D (and if you haven’t seen his movie about said band, I highly recommend it). Also, Black’s bandmate, Kyle Glass, hinted at a potential Tenacious D reunion in the aforementioned video game adaptation.
It goes without saying that Jason Momoa has thrived in Hollywood, as he's carved out a solid lane for himself. He's also spoken about the blessing of his career taking off later in life. Momoa is certainly a professional, and I love to hear that he's fighting through any nervousness with stage fright to try new things. Here's hoping that continues to be the case -- and that he keeps on delivering quality filmed productions as well.
Check out the 2025 movie schedule so that you'll know when Jason Momoa's upcoming films head your way.
