Jason Momoa’s Action Movie With Dave Bautista Is Finally Filming, See The Sweet Way He Celebrated

As fans discuss Jason Momoa’s upcoming A Minecraft Movie , the actor himself is now working on another film. The production in question is The Wrecking Crew, which will see the Aquaman star sharing the screen with Dave Bautista. Pitched by Bautista several years ago, the movie was officially greenlit in 2023. Now, it’s finally filming, and Momoa seems excited to get to work with Bautista and co. On that note, the A-lister celebrated the start of shooting in a sweet way.

The 45-year-old actor’s joy was very much present via the Instagram post he recently shared. He marked day one of production on The Wrecking Crew by sharing video clips and photos. Within the carousel, one can see more than a few photos of the co-leading man hanging out with the crew, including director Ángel Manuel Soto, in some beautiful-looking landscapes. The Slumberland star also captured a scenic clip during “magic hour” and showed off a video of himself sporting some colorful hair accessories. Check out the post:

You’d be hard pressed to find a movie star that looks happier than Jason Momoa does in those photos. I’d imagine that it must be a pleasure to work with a group of people that you truly gel with. On that note, I’m surprised not to see the aforementioned Guardians of the Galaxy alum anywhere in these pics. It’s very possible, of course, that he just hasn’t arrived to set yet to film his material. When he finally gets on location, I’d like to think that the good times will really start rolling.

Even ahead of production, Jason Momoa seemed very excited about the production. Momoa has discussed how the film came to fruition, giving the Blade Runner 2049 star all the credit for that. The Sweet Girl star had also been keeping fans updated on his preparation for his latest blockbuster. In one fun post, he even quipped that he had to “get ready for Bautista!”

Dave Bautista initially took to X back in 2021 to pitch some kind of movie starring himself and the See star. The Knock at the Cabin star believed that a Lethal Weapon-like flick would be perfect for him and his latest co-star. Based on what we know now about the film, it’ll see the two stars playing half brothers – a straight-laced Navy SEAL and an unpredictable cop. The two protagonists ultimately have to put their differences aside and crack the mystery of their father’s murder. It’s a straightforward but fun premise that could be bolstered by the direction of Ángel Manuel Soto and the performances of his two leading men and the rest of the cast.

Speaking of the other stars, the two leads will be joined by some tried-and-true talents. Also part of the ensemble are Deadpool ’s Morena Baccarin , Spider-Man alum and Star Wars icon Temuera Morrison. The Northman’s Claes Bang, The Expanse’s Frankie Adams and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil alum Miyavi are also among the featured players.

Now that filming is officially underway on Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista’s new movie, the notion of it finally reaching the big screen feels all the more real. Here’s hoping that production moves along as smoothly as possible. And let’s also hope that Momoa and co. share some sweet behind-the-scenes tidbits with us via social media throughout the duration of the shoot.

