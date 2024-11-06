Jason Momoa Gets Honest About The Blessing Of Only Getting Really Famous Later In His Hollywood Career

Jason Momoa has an acting career that many aspiring actors dream of achieving. From his short-lived, yet memorable Game of Thrones character Khal Drogo, to playing Duncan Idaho in the cast of Dune , Momoa is living a life of success in Hollywood. But despite reaching fame later on, the Hawaiian native talked about one blessing that came with it.

With all of the badass movie roles that Jason Momoa has gotten and being a bass player for the power trio band ÖOF TATATÁ, this means a lot of busy traveling for the Screen Actors Guild nominee. However, Momoa told Forbes that the beginning of his Hollywood career was anything but busy, though achieving fame later came with one important blessing:

I wasn’t wanted [as an actor] when I was younger. When I was raising my kids, it was very hard to get jobs, so I was home for the great years, the important years. The kids are 16, 17 now, so they don’t want to hang out anyway. I’m not that missed. When I come to town, they come see me. We spend our summers together and stuff. But they’re full-on school right now. We talk every day and connect, but…

The roles for Jason Momoa may have been slim pickings in the beginning, but it came with the touching benefit of getting to be around for his kids, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. It proves that everything must happen for a reason where the See actor’s luck in Hollywood had to grow later so that he could watch his kids grow first. Momoa told Forbes that even with his kids being older, he still misses his family when he’s out on the road like any loving father would be.

Having an actor father must not have been the worst thing in the world for Jason Momoa’s kids. In fact, I could argue that they must have felt like the luckiest kids alive when they got the chance to hang out on the set of Aquaman 2 and his other excellent films. Not to mention, they get to play with props from his movies, like his son wearing Batman’s cowl and his daughter wearing Wonder Woman’s tiara on the set of Justice League. How many other young kids could say they got to do cool stuff like that? It must be an amazing feeling to have your kids offering their support and smiles while you’re doing your work.

While Jason Momoa’s filmography list keeps climbing up, it wasn’t always that way after his recurring role on Game of Thrones. One interesting fact about the Aquaman star was that he had trouble booking gigs after playing Khal Drogo because people didn’t know he spoke English and had no idea where to place him. He explained he couldn’t get a meeting “to save my soul” until he got a call from Zack Synder for his Aquaman debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which ramped up to a lead in his career-changing movie Justice League. It proves it just takes that one role to break the ice to show the world what you can do. After Aquaman came more exciting roles in big franchises, like Dune and the Fast and Furious films.

Later Hollywood fame isn't necessarily a bad thing if it means you can stick around for your kids' important milestones before your breakthrough role comes through. I’d like to believe Jason Momoa's kids are really proud to have a cool dad like him and that he has more projects under his belt like filming The Wrecking Crew with Dave Bautista . Take a look at our 2025 movie releases so you’re updated on the talented actor’s latest projects.