Jason Momoa Can’t Believe He’s ‘F---ing 44’ As He Gets A Snowy Surprise On His Birthday

It’s amazing where the time goes when you’re not looking. If you’re an actor like Jason Momoa , it’s easy to forget what day it is when you’re in the middle of making upcoming movies like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. What’s even crazier than Momoa in disbelief he’s turning 44 is the fact that, according to the man himself, he's had his first ever snowy hot tub session to celebrate the occasion.

Sharing the occasion with his fans, the instantly iconic Fast X cast member has video proof of this frosty milestone. Watch as the birthday boy gets himself comfortable in cold climate with some warm jets and a bottle of his own branded water, below:

It may not be exactly the same thing, but seeing Jason Momoa getting excited over birthday snow is like watching one of those videos of animals experiencing weather conditions for the first time. Sure, the moment also recalls those Justice League scenes where Aquaman is literally chilling in a fishing village; but Arthur Curry was never fazed by snow.

Momoa’s big birthday blitz has been getting him a lot of love online, and rightfully so. As a blockbuster talent that spans genres, the star of last year’s Slumberland isn’t afraid to share his love and enthusiasm. Following up on the whole snow situation in his Instagram Stories, Jason Momoa provided this weather report while thanking his audience for the good vibes:

Check this out. It’s been snowing, both days, some snow tomorrow, I’m going snowboarding. It’s been wonderful. Thank you for all my birthday messages, I’m very thankful. I just have one birthday wish. That everyone send love and light and strength and mana to my friend Travis.

Even on his own birthday, Jason Momoa isn’t afraid to be humble and shine a spotlight on someone in need. In this case, that person is presumably friend Travis Snyder, a father of three who endured a long battle with cancer. Last summer, Jason Momoa took to Instagram to try and find a crucial bone marrow donor that could help further Travis’ treatment.

It sounds about right that this dude who has always been about mahalo would use his special day to spread that sort of joy. But Jason didn’t forget to give the day one more special thought, through this further below:

Have a wonderful day. I can’t believe I’m fucking 44. I love you… Aloha.

What I can’t believe is it’s already been a year since Lenny Kravitz wished Momoa a happy 43rd ! It feels like just yesterday I was writing about those bros on bikes being all good. Maybe Jason Momoa’s onto something about this whole passage of time thing, and every one of us should take a little moment to acknowledge where we are and whether or not we’d want snow for our birthday this year.

Another timely concern is naturally speculation about our friend’s upcoming DC movie future after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. In which case, Jason Momoa fans should definitely go back to The Flash’s post-credits scene . If you pay close attention to the dialogue being revealed in Arthur’s drunken stupor, there’s a pretty big hint that could mean quite a lot for this Atlantean royal.

More importantly, we here at CinemaBlend would like to also with Jason Momoa a happy, but freezing 44th birthday. And may all of the best vibes be on their way to Travis Snyder as well in his quest for wellness!