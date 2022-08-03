Jason Momoa Gets A Sweet Birthday Message From Lisa Bonet's Ex Lenny Kravitz, And Motorcycles Are Involved

Celebrating his recent birthday in style, Jason Momoa shared some motorcycle posts that highlighted his love of the hobby. Anyone who knows the star of upcoming movies like Slumberland and Aquaman 2 has an idea of how much his biking hobby means to him. Friend and fellow ex of Lisa Bonet Lenny Kravitz obviously knows Momoa’s passion for two-wheeled joy, and that very subject was involved in a sweet birthday message from the singer to his pal.

Following Momoa’s own motorcycle photos to celebrate his birthday, Kravitz took the time to share a photo of the two of them riding together. Taking to the open road with their own bikes, the Hunger Games star shared his message on Instagram , as you’ll see below:

It’s a friendship that’s made the internet happy to witness its unfolding; and it’s not the first time the boys have been seen on bikes together. Lenny Kravitz had previously shared a bike based picture with Jason Momoa, showing support after Momoa’s split with Lisa Bonet this year . Those feelings of ohana between the two only seem stronger in light of this heartfelt birthday greeting.

Despite Jason Momoa’s recent motorcycle crash , it hasn’t stopped him from expressing his love for that mode of transportation one bit. If he’s comfortable with showing off how happy he still is with his bikes, then that’s basically the go ahead for all others to do so. Lenny Kravitz seems like the kind of friend that’d ask before sharing such a photo, even if he was pretty confident that Momoa was cool with it.

With both men being active actors and the best of friends, Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz seem primed for a buddy road comedy/reality show of some sort. No matter which option is chosen, the project would clearly have to involve motorcycles, because that's a no-brainer. Other than that, the sky's the limit thanks to this birthday post further fueling the Momoa/Kravitz friendship in the public's consciousness.