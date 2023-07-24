Jason Momoa's Minecraft Movie Just Shut Down, And It’s Putting Locals Who Aren’t Even US-Based Out Of Work

As both the 2023 WGA writer’s strike and the SAG-AFTRA actor’s strike are currently on in Hollywood, members of those respective unions are now picketing in favor of a return to negotiations. That in turn has triggered a ton of projects shutting down, as film and TV efforts can’t continue without the forces vital to such creations. A-lister Jason Momoa ’s next potential blockbuster is the latest to see such delays, as his Minecraft movie is now on pause, putting New Zealand locals out of work as a result.

Per a report by the NZ Herald , “up to 700 cast and crew” members who were lined up for the Warner Bros. picture are unable to go into production. This news also suggests that the original plan was to start shooting Minecraft at some point in August, which aligns with Deadline’s report that the video game adaptation is aiming for an April 4, 2025 release date. But since the previously mentioned strike actions are in effect, the entire production was forced to be put on hold before it even started. One has to wonder what kind of impact this stall will have on the New Zealand economy in the short term.

Jason Momoa joined Minecraft in May 2022 , just as the project was getting underway with its current director, Jared Hess. The news was probably met with equal amounts of hope and despair, as the Warner Bros. adaptation has been developing since 2014 . Previously, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenny was tapped for directing duties. However, McEIhenny exited the project in 2018 , which opened the door for the current Hess/Momoa collaboration.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The upcoming movie isn't the only high-profile movie that's had to put on the brakes as writers and actors across Hollywood picket in pursuit of better wages and more. It was also recently revealed that Wicked’s production was halted with 10 days left. That news came by way of an unfortunate update from co-writer Stephen Schwartz. Part One of Warner Bros.' highly anticipated adaptation is set to debut towards the end of the 2024 release schedule, while Part Two landed a date in November 2025. However, this recent filming obstacle could create problems that could shake up the scheduling in the long run.

Keeping in mind just how long the Minecraft movie has hung in through various bouts of development hell at WB, one still has to wonder if it might survive this latest round of setbacks. It’s a concern that’s only amplified by the fact that Jason Momoa has two more sequels to Fast X to worry about; one of which is also aiming for a 2025 release. With his time and schedule filling up, Momoa might theoretically have to quit, depending on how the post-strike reshuffle pans out.

At the moment, all anyone knows is that many productions like Minecraft are currently grounded. Once successful negotiations between the AMPTP, WGA, and SAG-AFTRA have resumed at some point in the future, we'll hopefully get updates of films and shows starting up again. Until then, the currently out-of-work New Zealand crew (and all of us) can only hope that all sides return to the negotiating table and agree to a deal that benefits everyone.