Jason Momoa Shares Details About Covid Diagnosis (And Dune Might Be Involved)

With more and more people getting vaccinated, covid has slowly become a smaller part of the news cycle. While serious illness, and even death, are still a reality, the world is largely at least trying to get back to normal. Major movie premieres are happening again, which may be how Jason Momoa recently contracted the disease, as it looks like he may have caught the virus as part of the World Premiere of Dune.

Aquaman himself recently tested positive for coronavirus and the actor gave his fans an update via Instagram Stories . The actor ties his recent diagnosis into the premiere of Dune , saying that he crossed paths with a lot of people during that period, so it seems quite possible that was when he was exposed, though he doesn’t know for sure. The good news is that Jason Momoa is doing fine, the actor explained...

I got hit with Covid right after the premiere. There was a lot of people I met in England, and so got a lot of aloha from people. And who knows? But either way, I’m doing fine. Thank you for all your concerns and love. And, yeah, I’m just camped out in my house.

Hopefully Jason Momoa’s positive test is one of very few that came out of the Dune premiere. As the actor says, he met a lot of people, and those people also met a lot of other people, so the potential for a wider outbreak is certainly possible.

Jason Momoa’s positive test came on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom . The new DC sequel is far from the first movie that has needed to shut down down to positive testing. The good news is that whatever precautions the studios put in place seem to do a good job, as there haven’t been any widespread outbreaks reported on film sets. We hear of an initial case, the movie closes down for about two weeks, and then everybody goes back to work. Hopefully, that will be the case here as well.

With Jason Momoa seemingly doing well while isolating, the biggest open question is what happens to the Aquaman sequel . If the movie is only shut down for two weeks, then there likely won’t be any significant problems. However, we’ve seen recent cases, like the new Mission: Impossible movie, where one shutdown due to a positive test ends up being more than one shutdown . What’s more, movie productions tend to simply be moving slower than we’re used to due to the requirements of various safety protocols.