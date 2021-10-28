Aquaman’s Jason Momoa Tests Positive For COVID On The Set Of The Lost Kingdom

As movie sets around the world continue to grapple with creating safe sets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Warner Bros sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is yet another major production affected by the virus. Jason Momoa has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in the middle of filming the James Wan movie as the leading DC superhero on set in Hertfordshire, England.

After receiving the positive COVID test, the 42-year-old actor is isolating and Warner Bros bosses are taking precautions to make sure more of the cast and crew remain safe as well. An “inside” source told The Sun the following:

Jason is fine luckily and is now isolating after getting a positive test. But it’s a real headache for the film’s bosses, who are now worrying about having to delay their tight filming schedule. Of course the safety of everyone working on the film is the most important thing and everyone is tested regularly.

If Jason Momoa has COVID, it’s possible that other members of the cast and crew could have given it to him. Or Momoa could have also tested positive after coming into contact with someone outside the set. Either way, this is grounds for major concern for the health of the entire Aquaman set along with being a real bummer for Momoa’s own health as he works on the major production in the UK. The source also said this:

They are hoping this is a one-off and that they can work around Jason and continue filming on the production. Everyone is wishing him a speedy recovery and they’re looking forward to having him back on set.

The news comes after Jason Momoa opened up about sustaining some injuries while making the Aquaman sequel. The actor said he has to get surgery for a hernia along with messing up his eyes after getting something in it that “kinda got it cut up.” Momoa got candid that he gets a “little too excited” while playing Arthur Curry and nowadays he’s an “aging superhero.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been filming in London since late June ahead of its December 2022 release date. Jason Momoa is not the first DC superhero to test positive for COVID on the set of a Warner Bros film. Robert Pattinson tested positive for coronavirus late last year while filming The Batman, leading the production to halt for two weeks.

Jason Momoa just wrapped up a press tour for Dune, which hit theaters this weekend to exciting box office success and a greenlight for the intended sequel , Dune Part Two. Reports are indicating that Jason Momoa caught coronavirus while filming Aquaman in Leavesden Studios as the UK deals with a spike in new cases as of late. The country reported the highest daily total of COVID deaths since March earlier this week, per Reuters as a steady rise in cases have trended in Britain as of late.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom reteams Jason Momoa with director James Wan and a cast including Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yayha Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Randall Park and Pilou Asbæk. Hopefully Jason Momoa continues to be A-OK as he isolates with COVID and the movie can stay on track for its coming release on December 16, 2022.