‘It’s Gonna Be Quite A Journey’: Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2 Director Explains How The Sequel Will Differ From The Original Movie
Hutch Mansell is coming back to the big screen.
After decades of doing comedy work and then jumping into dramatic territory with Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk made his action genre debut in 2021 with Nobody. The movie quickly earned positive critical reception and performed decently at the box office, so talk of a potential sequel was inevitable. Now we know that Nobody 2 will be among the many offerings on the 2025 movies schedule, and director Timo Tjahjanto has explained how the sequel is going to differ from its predecessor.
We learned that Tjahjanto had been tapped to direct Nobody 2 back in June, taking over helming duties from Ilya Naishuller. Fast forward five months, the director shared that following what went down in the Nobody ending, Odenkirk’s Hutch Mansell will have to grapple with having returned to his violent roots and his family being aware of his lethal skills. As Tjahjanto put it to Empire:
When the events of Nobody started unfolding, Hutch was eventually forced to inform his children that he used to work as an “auditor,” i.e. an assassin for the United States Intelligence Community, something his wife already knew. He left this life behind him when he spared a target, saw them go on to form a family and decided he wanted that, too. Unfortunately, his conflict with Russian mafia boss Yulian Kuznetsov drew him back into the violence, and considering that Nobody’s final moments teased that Hutch might be dealing with more trouble, apparently this genie can’t be put back in the bottle.
While Nobody 2 will almost surely operate in R-rated territory again, Timo Tjahjanto also mentioned that the sequel won’t feel as dark as the first movie, at least aesthetically speaking. In his words:
Bob Odenkrik will reunite with Connie Nielsen, RZA, Christopher Lloyd, Colin Salmon, Michael Ironside, Gage Monroe and Paisley Cadorath on Nobody 2. The lineup of new faces includes Sharon Stone playing the main antagonist, as well as Colin Hanks, John Ortiz, McKenna Grace and Chris Pine. While Derek Kolstad handled scripting duties just like on the first movie, this time he was aided in that effort by Odenkirk, Aaron Rabin and Umair Aleem.
Nobody 2 hits theaters on August 15, 2025. Stream Nobody with a Peacock subscription while you wait for more news on what the sequel holds in store.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.