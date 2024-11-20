‘It’s Gonna Be Quite A Journey’: Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2 Director Explains How The Sequel Will Differ From The Original Movie

After decades of doing comedy work and then jumping into dramatic territory with Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk made his action genre debut in 2021 with Nobody. The movie quickly earned positive critical reception and performed decently at the box office, so talk of a potential sequel was inevitable. Now we know that Nobody 2 will be among the many offerings on the 2025 movies schedule, and director Timo Tjahjanto has explained how the sequel is going to differ from its predecessor.

We learned that Tjahjanto had been tapped to direct Nobody 2 back in June, taking over helming duties from Ilya Naishuller. Fast forward five months, the director shared that following what went down in the Nobody ending, Odenkirk’s Hutch Mansell will have to grapple with having returned to his violent roots and his family being aware of his lethal skills. As Tjahjanto put it to Empire:

Now that he’s back at it in full throttle, how does his family react to this beast? You’ll see a lot of the questions that fathers and husbands ask — ‘How do they react to this other side of me who’s constantly hustling and working for the family?’ It’s gonna be quite a journey.

When the events of Nobody started unfolding, Hutch was eventually forced to inform his children that he used to work as an “auditor,” i.e. an assassin for the United States Intelligence Community, something his wife already knew. He left this life behind him when he spared a target, saw them go on to form a family and decided he wanted that, too. Unfortunately, his conflict with Russian mafia boss Yulian Kuznetsov drew him back into the violence, and considering that Nobody’s final moments teased that Hutch might be dealing with more trouble, apparently this genie can’t be put back in the bottle.

While Nobody 2 will almost surely operate in R-rated territory again, Timo Tjahjanto also mentioned that the sequel won’t feel as dark as the first movie, at least aesthetically speaking. In his words:

We do away with the whole drab, gloomy factory/warehouse feel of the first film, and make it much more summery and colorful.

Bob Odenkrik will reunite with Connie Nielsen, RZA, Christopher Lloyd, Colin Salmon, Michael Ironside, Gage Monroe and Paisley Cadorath on Nobody 2. The lineup of new faces includes Sharon Stone playing the main antagonist, as well as Colin Hanks, John Ortiz, McKenna Grace and Chris Pine. While Derek Kolstad handled scripting duties just like on the first movie, this time he was aided in that effort by Odenkirk, Aaron Rabin and Umair Aleem.

Nobody 2 hits theaters on August 15, 2025. Stream Nobody with a Peacock subscription while you wait for more news on what the sequel holds in store.