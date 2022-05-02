Jennifer Grey On Johnny Depp Allegedly Being ‘Crazy Jealous And Paranoid’ During Their Relationship

Johnny Depp has had a number of high-profile romances throughout his Hollywood career. Today, many are probably most familiar with his tumultuous professional and personal relationship with Amber Heard , with whom he’s currently engaged in a legal battle. However, others are sure to remember his other past partners, like former fiancée Jennifer Grey. The Dirty Dancing icon has published a memoir that’s set to hit bookshelves soon, and among the many topics she discusses is her love affair with Depp. And while detailing how things went down, she alleged that the actor was “crazy jealous and paranoid” among other things.

Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp dated and became engaged in the late ‘80s, even before the latter began his highly publicized relationship with Winona Ryder (who has defended him amid his legal battle ). Grey explained in her new book, Out of the Corner (via The Independent ), that things between her and Depp got off to a pleasant start, as the two “talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse” during their first date. She also found him to be “ridiculously beautiful.”

However, the Ferris Bueller's Day Off icon went on to say that things became more complicated as the future Pirates of the Caribbean star began to commute between Vancouver and Los Angeles. And apparently, when he’d return to his then-fiancée, he would be skeptical of her activities in his absence:

He’d started missing his flights home to LA having overslept or, when he did come home, he’d be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I’d been up to while he was gone. I attributed his ill temper and unhappiness to him feeling miserable and powerless to get off [the TV series] 21 Jump Street.

The actress also says that the commute caused other changes in her former beau’s behavior. Aside from questioning her actions, Johnny Depp allegedly got into his share of trouble during that period of time:

Johnny was commuting every week back and forth from Vancouver, but had begun more and more regularly to be getting into trouble: fights in bars, skirmishes with cops.

Believe it or not, these alleged incidents still don’t quite hold a candle to the stories that the public has heard about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard over the past several years. Their ongoing defamation case alone has included stories about poop being left in a bed , drug use at the couple’s wedding and an alleged severed finger . And as the case continues, it’s likely that more will be divulged.

When it comes to her own dealings with Johnny Depp, Jennifer Grey seems to have mostly moved on from the situation. One would imagine that it’s interesting for her to look back on those times now, especially in the midst of what Depp is currently experiencing.

Those looking to hear more about Jennifer Grey’s life and career can do so by picking up Out of the Corner when it becomes available on May 3.