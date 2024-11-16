I Just Found Out That Jennifer Lawrence And Robert Pattinson Are Going To Be In A Movie Together, And It Reminds Me Of Their Missed Twilight Connection

In the 2010s, Robert Pattinson was known for starring in the Twilight movies while Jennifer Lawrence earned massive fame for being in the Hunger Games films . Certainly these two would have a lot to talk about if they ever got together, right? Well, as it turns out, the actors have already had numerous conversations on the set of their movie Die, My Love. That’s right, I just learned these two are set to be co-stars in one of the upcoming 2025 movies . As a longtime fan of both of their careers, I cannot stop thinking about how they were almost co-stars years ago.

Jennifer Lawrence And Robert Pattinson Will Play A Married Couple In Upcoming Movie

Before I get into their Twilight connection, if this is your first time hearing about Die, My Love, surely you are wondering about it, too. The movie starring J-Law and R-Patz is a thriller that will have Lawrence playing a mother living in rural America who is struggling to manage her sanity as she deals with psychosis. In the movie, Pattinson will play her husband, and the couple is coping with their disintegrating marriage. Also in the mix is LaKeith Stanfield, who will play the lover of Lawrence’s character. You can check out the first images of the movie on X (via DiscussingFilm).

Die, My Love is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Ariana Harwicz, and I think could have some real award potential considering writer/director Lynne Ramsay has helmed it. Ramsay has been part of some acclaimed movies already, between 2011’s We Need To Talk About Kevin and 2017’s You Were Never Really Here. I wouldn’t be surprised if J-Law was up for her fifth Academy Award nomination, and who knows, maybe Pattinson will finally get a nod after his incredible performance in Good Time was snubbed.

That Time J-Law Auditioned For Twilight And Almost Skipped Hunger Games Because Of It

I think Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson are incredibly talented, and I’m all for their post-YA careers, with the both of them having their names on numerous upcoming A24 movies . (Plus, it’s wild that they are both parents now, as Pattinson became a dad this year .) But with them being in the same movie officially, it is fun to remember how Lawrence was almost Bella. As she said in a 2023 episode of The Rewatchables podcast (per Variety ):

I auditioned for Twilight. They turned me down immediately. I didn’t even get a callback. But my life would’ve been totally different. I got Hunger Games. I think, like, a year later. It was probably after Winter’s Bone.

OK, so maybe “almost” is a strong word, but it’s wild how the actors almost crossed paths in a big way over 15 years. Lucky she didn’t get the part either, because she would have likely had to pass on the Hunger Games movies. That said, by the time she was about to play Katniss, she said that the craze around those movies almost talked her out of it. In her words:

I was still in a franchise, so I was still trying to counteract the franchise-ness. I’d still be doing that if I was in ‘Twilight.’ But I almost didn’t do Hunger Games because Twilight had come out and that fandom had happened.

There’s no release date yet for Die, My Love, but it’ll be a blast to see these actors together in it. You can see Robert Pattinson next in Bong Joon-Ho’s Mickey 17 , hitting theaters on April 18.