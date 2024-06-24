Fans Are All Excited Robert Pattinson’s Talking About His New Baby, But I’m Just Here To Talk About Him Bringing Back Frosted Tips

As somebody who was a little old to have a strong opinion or theory on Twilight back when the movies came out, Robert Pattinson was an actor I just didn’t get for a long time. Since then, however, the man has put together an impressive body of work which makes it difficult to overlook him. Recently, I have begun to relate to him just that little bit more, as Pattinson has become a father, something I pretend to know something about and so far, my kids are still buying it. So I'm excited that fans are excited about him discussing his new kid, but what I really need to discuss are his frosted tips.

Yes, a dad who is a Hollywood celebrity is still a Hollywood celebrity, and so there are some things I still don’t get about Robert Pattinson. Needless to say, I'm not sure why he'd want to bring back frosted tips, as I’m not sure the world is quite ready for that.

Robert Pattinson Is Already in Full Dad Mode

Robert Pattinson recently made an appearance at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, where he showed off his new hairstyle. Given that he was at a fashion show and walking the red carpet, you might expect that he would be talking about his new look or possibly what he was wearing. And yet, Pattinson was recorded (via People) talking about his new kid, as you’d expect any new dad to be doing. Pattinson said…

[Having a baby] makes you feel very old and very young. She's so cute. You know, I'm amazed by how quickly their personality comes. So even at three months, I'm like, 'Oh … I can kinda see who she is already.'

I love the idea of the Good Time actor on the red carpet at a fashion show telling people about how cute his kid is. As parents, he and partner Suki Waterhouse have rarely shown their child, as they're largely keeping the new kid out of the public eye. Still, you can't stop a new dad from talking about a little one. However, his comment may be connected to the other thing we need to discuss, because if the actor feels “old” because he now has a kid, maybe that’s why he decided to change up his hair to go with a style from a quarter-century ago.

Now, Can We Talk About Robert Pattinson’s Frosted Tips?

Frosted tips were a thing back at the beginning of this century, and I thought we had all agreed to leave them there and never go back. And yet, here we are. Fashion seems to go in cycles and make comebacks every couple of decades, regardless of whether or not it was ever a good idea. And so now, I’m worried we’re in for a frosted tips renaissance.

The thing is Robert Pattinson doesn’t even look that bad here. I’m not saying frosted tips are inherently a bad style choice. Pattinson can surely pull them off. The thing that has me worried is that people will look at Pattinson here and think, “Man, he looks cool. I should do that.” Most of those people, will not look nearly as good as the Lighthouse star (with possibly a few exceptions), but we’re going to be inundated with a flood of people in frosted tips that should never do such a thing.

But celebrities are often the arbiters of taste and of what’s “in." (Think of how Paulina Porizkova sported sweatpants that look like jeans.) So we’ll have to see if Robert Pattinson starts a trend, or looks cool simply because he’s sporting a throwback hairstyle that nobody else is doing.

Also, when the actor's kid grows up they will have to contend with the fact that their dad was once revealed as the latest Batman actor and also a sparkly vampire. How the kid will handle this hair, however, is the real question.

You can catch Robert Pattinson -- without the frosted tips -- by streaming The Batman, which is available to Max subscribers. And you can look forward to seeing him in the sci-fi flick Mickey 17, which opens in theaters on January 31 as part of the 2025 film schedule.