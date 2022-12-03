Jennifer Lopez Revealed Which Of Her Classic Films She Wants To Get A Sequel, And You May Be Surprised

Who would have known that when Jennifer Lopez began her career as a Fly Girl in 1991 on the hit comedy sketch show In Living Color, she would go on to be a worldwide megastar? Since her time on that show, Lopez has become one of the most successful and globally recognized singers and actresses. With numerous hit songs and starring roles in films, JLo's movies have become colossal box-office successes while winning fan devotion and acclaim. So if the actress and singer had her way about it, what movie from her iconic filmography would she make a sequel to? Well, the answer may shock you.

JLo recently appeared on Vogue’s 73 Questions video series, where she was asked which of her movies the star would most like to make a sequel of. With a teapot in hand, the star didn't miss a bit, as she responded with a resounding Gigli. This answer will undoubtedly leave some longtime fans scratching their heads because the 2003 romantic comedy movie was critically panned upon its release -- and CinemaBlend didn't rate it highly, either.

Gigli stars Ben Affleck, who plays a mafia goon ordered to kidnap the mentally challenged brother of a federal prosecutor. Jennifer Lopez plays Ricki, a tough and unavailable woman who is sent in by the titular character's boss with orders to assist in the kidnapping. Things become dangerous for the two when they begin falling for each other, though. The premise is outdated, and the execution is somewhat problematic, to say the least. Honestly, it's not hard to understand why it didn't hit with critics and moviegoers at the time.

This revelation is a bit shocking for a couple of reasons. In the years since its release, the movie has grown a reputation as one of the worst films of all time. It also happens to be one of the most expensive box-office bombs in history, grossing a mere $7.2 million on a $75.6 million budget. To this day, it's also the most recent film to be directed by Martin Brest.

Much of the media coverage surrounding the romantic comedy crime movie at the time centered around the film’s leads’ real-life romantic relationship. I can still hear all the bad jokes about the situation. Though the pair split up in 2004, Bennifer reconciled , sending the internet into an uproar. Perhaps the pair’s reunion and subsequent marriage (which Lopez’s mother was reportedly thrilled about) are why the star is so ready to make a follow-up to the decades-old romantic bomb. If I’m being honest with myself, I would much rather see a sequel to the Tarsem Singh-directed experimental flick The Cell, which, in my opinion, is one of the best horror movies out there. But maybe that's just me.

In recent years, JLo has begun to be taken more seriously regarding her acting career. She received several award nominations (and a painful Oscar snub ) for her work in Hustlers. Perhaps an Academy Award could be in the dancer turned actress’ future if a suitable writer and director were attached to a Gigli sequel project.

While you wait for news on that front, check out CinemaBlend's ranking of Jennifer Lopez's best movies.