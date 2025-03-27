I Know What You Did Last Summer Revealed Its New Poster, But I’m So Bummed About One Casting Issue

The horror genre has been thriving for years, with some of the best horror movies getting new sequels or reboots. And among the upcoming horror movies is the new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie, which will feature the return of some OG stars. We just got treated a poster for the movie, but I'm still bummed about one casting issue: Brandy isn't returning as Brenda.

Horror fans were hyped when Jennifer Love Hewitt confirmed her return in Know What You Did Last Summer, with she and fellow OG Freddie Prinze Jr. both reprising their roles. Brandy confirmed she was in talks as well, but the poster reveal and press release didn't list her in the cast. You can check out the image below:

A bloody hook in I Know What You Did Last Summer's poster.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The first look for I Know What You Did Last Summer also showed the Fisherman's hook, and it looks like the movie is leaning into that iconography to help drum up excitement. This poster also came with a press release for the film, which listed the cast as the following:

  • Madelyn Cline
  • Chase Sui Wonders
  • Jonah Hauer-King
  • Tyriq Withers
  • Sarah Pidgeon
  • Billy Campbell
  • Gabbriette Bechtel
  • Austin Nichols
  • Lola Tung
  • Nicholas Alexander Chavez
  • Freddie Prinze Jr.
  • Jennifer Love Hewitt

As you can see, the "Almost Doesn't Count" singer's name was noticeably missing from that list. While it's possible that the studio is keeping Brandy's appearance as Brenda under wraps, I'm bummed that it looks like she probably won't be part of the slasher sequel.

Brandy smiling in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

This feels surprising, as Brandy expressed interest in returning to I Know What You Did Last Summer alongside her former co-stars. The singer and actress has been keeping busy lately, including her role in Descendants: Rise Of Red (streaming with a Disney+ subscription) and her return to horror with The Front Room. The timing seems to make sense for her to join the other legacy characters in the new Last Summer flick, but it appears that's not happening.

Brandy joined the franchise in the sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, which also happens to be the first R-rated horror movie I've ever seen. That title has always had a special place in my heart, and gives Brandy a place in the history of Black characters surviving horror movies. Especially given how common it was that actors of color were killed off at the time.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is just the latest horror franchise to be revived in the midst of the genre's ongoing renaissance. Halloween got a new trilogy, the Scream movies have been super successful, and there have also been new takes on Child's Play, Nosferatu, and Candyman. Luckily our questions about IKWYDLS will be answered when the new sequel hits theaters July 18th as part of the 2025 movie release list.

